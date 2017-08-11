News By Tag
THE STEELY GROUP Ranked 166 on the 2017 Inc. 500 -- Three-Year Growth of 2,494.2%
Rankings Include: #5 Top Human Resource Company | #12 Top Illinois Company | #12 Top Chicago Company
"We are honored to be included on the Inc. 500 List," said Julie Heneghan, company founder and president of The Steely Group. "This achievement is attributable to our team's dedication to providing excellent service, and we have our clients to thank for helping us get here."
According to Inc., the 2017 Inc. 5000 is the most competitive crop in the list's 36-year history. The average company on the list achieved a three-year average growth of 481%; the aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. The top 500 companies, including The Steely Group, are featured in the September issue of Inc.
About The Steely Group:
The Steely Group: Matching Awe-Inspiring Talent with Wicked-Good Opportunities. The Steely Group (http://www.TheSteelyGroup.com) is a national staffing and search firm and certified Women's Business Enterprise. We offer a full range of staffing solutions, including permanent and contract options, tailored to specific hiring needs and challenges. We are proud to serve a wide range of clients – from startups to Fortune 500 – in such industries as Management Consulting, Consumer Packaged Goods, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Legal, Energy, Food & Beverage, Marketing, Non-Profits and Associations, IT, Healthcare and Finance, among others. Recent honors include 2017 Best Places to Work in Illinois and Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. Learn more: http://www.TheSteelyGroup.com.
