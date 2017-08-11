 
News By Tag
* Inc 500
* Staffing and Search
* Human Resources
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oak Brook
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

THE STEELY GROUP Ranked 166 on the 2017 Inc. 500 -- Three-Year Growth of 2,494.2%

Rankings Include: #5 Top Human Resource Company | #12 Top Illinois Company | #12 Top Chicago Company
 
 
The Steely Group Ranked #166 on Inc. 500
The Steely Group Ranked #166 on Inc. 500
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Inc 500
* Staffing and Search
* Human Resources

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Oak Brook - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Awards

OAK BROOK, Ill. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Steely Group, a national search and staffing firm and certified Women's Business Enterprise, has earned a place on the 2017 Inc. 500 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. With a three-year growth rate of 2,494.2%, The Steely Group ranked 166 on the prominent list. Additional Inc. 500 rankings for The Steely Group include #5 Top Human Resource company, #12 Top Illinois company, and #12 Top Chicago company.

"We are honored to be included on the Inc. 500 List," said Julie Heneghan, company founder and president of The Steely Group. "This achievement is attributable to our team's dedication to providing excellent service, and we have our clients to thank for helping us get here."

According to Inc., the 2017 Inc. 5000 is the most competitive crop in the list's 36-year history. The average company on the list achieved a three-year average growth of 481%; the aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. The top 500 companies, including The Steely Group, are featured in the September issue of Inc.

About The Steely Group:
The Steely Group: Matching Awe-Inspiring Talent with Wicked-Good Opportunities. The Steely Group (http://www.TheSteelyGroup.com) is a national staffing and search firm and certified Women's Business Enterprise. We offer a full range of staffing solutions, including permanent and contract options, tailored to specific hiring needs and challenges. We are proud to serve a wide range of clients – from startups to Fortune 500 – in such industries as Management Consulting, Consumer Packaged Goods, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Legal, Energy, Food & Beverage, Marketing, Non-Profits and Associations, IT, Healthcare and Finance, among others. Recent honors include 2017 Best Places to Work in Illinois and Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. Learn more: http://www.TheSteelyGroup.com.

Contact
Denise Kowalski
The Steely Group
***@thesteelygroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thesteelygroup.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share