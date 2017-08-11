News By Tag
SSO Easy honored as Gold winner in the 2017 Golden Bridge Awards for Identity Management Innovation
Winners will be honored at the 2017 Red Carpet Golden Bridge Awards Ceremony in San Francisco on Monday, September 18, 2017
EasyConnect -- Powerful and Flexible
EasyConnects allows customers to accelerate cloud identity initiatives through secure, seamless deployments. EasyConnect is powerful enough for the largest, most complex client needs, and easy enough for the smallest, least technical organizations. EasyConnect's flexibility allows clients to address virtually every IAM use case, work with virtually every technology, and integrate with virtually any environment. Customers can deploy EasyConnect on premise, run it in the cloud, or run a hybrid model. EasyConnect supports all industry standards.
EasyConnect - Fast and Easy to Implement
EasyConnect is easy, fast, and extremely cost-effective to implement. Customers do not have to master IAM or single sign on standards or technologies, and no programming or coding of any kind is required to implement EasyConnect. EasyConnect includes an extensive set of built in API's which allow simple integration with any client environment.
EasyConnect - Extremely Cost-Effective to Implement
SSO Easy is different from all other IAM solution providers. The company is privately owned and managed, has no outside investors, no debt, and has consistently been highly profitable. The company's business strategy has always been to focus on technical competence, and client success. SSO Easy invests in making great products, and in making clients successful. Unlike all other IAM solution providers, SSO Easy does not invest heavily in sales, marketing, travel, trade shows, client entertainment, analyst relationship-
SSO Easy provides the only IAM solution – EasyConnect — which offers customers the following unique combination of benefits:
• Proven IAM Solution
• Flexible IAM Solution
• Cost-Effective, Fast, and Easy to Implement
• Proven, Enterprise Class IAM Solution
Over 400 customer organizations currently run EasyConnect as their IAM solution. This represents over 12,000 partner/application connections, supporting over 15,000,000 people who use EasyConnect to access over 4,000 applications.
EasyConnect provides secure, seamless access to applications for a broad spectrum of industries. A small sampling of the company's client list includes: Andersen Tax, Blackberry, Cablevision, Domino's Pizza, HP (Agilent), JELD-WEN, KAPLAN Learning, Mercer, MIT, Perry Ellis, Restoration Hardware, Sanofi Pasteur, SkyMall, Thomson Reuters, United Biscuits, and Virgin Atlantic.
Mercer Case Study:
Mercer — an EasyConnect customer for 6 years — is the world's largest Human Resources consulting firm, with over $4.2B in revenues and 20,000+ employees. Mercer's EasyConnect implementation represents one of the largest and most complex IAM implementation in the world. Using EasyConnect, Mercer supports over 400,000 users, enabling both inbound and outbound SSO between Mercer and dozens of their strategic partners. Mercer is able to integrate numerous types of integration using EasyConnect.
• Flexible IAM Solution:
EasyConnect is extremely flexible. EasyConnect can be deployed in the cloud, on premise, or as a hybrid model. EasyConnect supports all standards (i.e., SAML, OAuth, OpenID, WSFed, Shibboleth, among others.) and common proprietary protocols. EasyConnect supports virtually every Use Case, every technology, every type of integration, and easily integrates complementary solutions, including mobile and multi-factor authentication.
• Cost-Effective / Fast / Easy:
EasyConnect implements quickly, easily, and is extremely cost-effective. Free Trials are completed in minutes. Clients have implemented EasyConnect in production in less than 1 hour. No coding or programming is required to implement EasyConnect.
"SSO Easy is honored to be named a GOLD winner by Golden Bridge Awards for Innovation in Identity Management. The Golden Bridge Awards represent the 'best of the best' and we are truly humbled by this esteemed industry and peer recognition,"
About the Golden Bridge Awards
Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring best companies in every major industry from large to small and new start-ups in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America, Best New Products and Services, Best Innovations, Management and Teams, Women in Business and the Professions, Case Studies, Customer Satisfaction, and PR and Marketing Campaigns from all over the world. Learn more about Golden Bridge Awards at www.goldenbridgeawards.com
Contact
John Dougherty
9142885164
***@ssoeasy.com
