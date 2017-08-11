Country(s)
Amazing Pets in Austin: MCLife Austin Partners with The Amazing Pet Expos As Media Sponsor
AUSTIN, Texas - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- For the second consecutive year, MCLife Austin is a media sponsor for the Austin Pet Expo. The Expo runs from August 19th to August 20th hosted by the Amazing Pet Expos at the Palmer Events Center.
Along with a combination of digital efforts to advertise the Austin Pet Expo, MCLife Austin is also providing physical support via the MCLife tent and photo kiosk during the expo.
The Austin Pet Expo is an event for all pet lovers and their pets that features contests, giveaways, entertainment and more. There are exhibits that offer pet owners advice to pet products along with a smaller adoption event for those looking to bring a pet home with them.
"Providing Social Media Sponsorship to the Austin Pet Expo going on two years now has helped us reach thousands of pet owners, businesses and organizations in the Austin market." says Joshua Selph, Manager of Events and Partnerships, "It's an incredible partnership that continues to yield valuable results for the Amazing Expo group and MCLife Austin."
In accordance with our belief in providing Austinites with pet friendly residences, MC Life has a "no breed and no size restrictions"
MCLife Austin is committed to finding local partners in the Greater Austin area, and our sub-markets, that further build community connections and engagement. You can learn more about the brand and partnership opportunities at: http://mclifeaustin.com/
About MCLife: MCLife http://www.mclife.com is the residential apartment brand of MC Companies. Doing apartment marketing differently, MCLife is all about building resident connections within the community. The quirky brand is focused on where people eat, shop and play, the MCLife good life promises and their signature we love pet's policy. Uniquely branded in each of our submarkets, you can find MCLife in Phoenix, Tucson, Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Tulsa.
About MC Companies: MC Companies http://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $500 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.
