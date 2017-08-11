 
South Coast Improvement, Co. starts work on Union Street hotel in New Bedford

 
 
Site of Union Street Hotel
Site of Union Street Hotel
 
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- South Coast Improvement Company (SCI), a design-build general contractor serving New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, recently began construction on a project to convert a vacant building on Union Street in New Bedford into a luxury 68-room hotel.

The Columbus Group, a Boston-based private investment firm, is the developer for the $10 million project. The project entails converting the vacant 46,600-square-foot building at 218-226 Union St. into a 68-room hotel, 3,300-square-foot restaurant and 5,100-square-foot banquet space. The hotel will be part of the Choice Hotels chain.

South Coast Improvement's initial work will consist of gutting the five-story building, which formerly housed the radio station WSBM. The work will also include complete electrical throughout the facility.

The hotel marks the second major project South Coast Improvement has undertaken in the waterfront area in New Bedford. Earlier this year, South Coast Improvement finished work on the Moby Dick Brewery, a 4,300-square-foot brewery/eatery located at the intersections of Union and Water Street across from the New Bedford Whaling Museum in the city's historic district. South Coast Improvement has also been actively working on a

"We've had a great working relationship with the City of New Bedford over the years and have enjoyed working on new projects like the Moby Dick Brewery and now with the Columbus Group on this hotel and the Co-Creative Center with Waterfront Historic Area League," said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement Company. "It is exciting to be a part of the regeneration of the area with these projects. Our company's earliest roots are in New Bedford and we have more than a vested interest in bringing a first-class hotel to the waterfront."

The Columbus Group anticipates the opening of the hotel to take place in 2019.

Based in Marion, Mass. and with an office in Reading, Pennsylvania, South Coast Improvement Co is a recognized leader in providing building and renovation services to a client base of senior living, healthcare, institutional and retail clients. For more information, please call 508-748-6545 or visit www.southcoastimprovement.com.

About South Coast Improvement Company

South Coast Improvement offers a range of design, construction and management services across a variety of sectors—interiors as well as exteriors—including office buildings, health care facilities, educational institutions, commercial properties, assisted living facilities, and residential communities.  South Coast Improvement's services include: Preconstruction analysis; Construction management; General contracting; Design/build services; Capital improvement; Building envelope improvements; and Interior renovations.

For more information, visit www.southcoastimprovement.com or call 508-748-6545.

