 
News By Tag
* Rafael Marrero & Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211


Rafael Marrero & Company Named a Fastest-Growing Private Company by Inc. 5000

 
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Rafael Marrero & Company

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Miami - Florida - US

MIAMI - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- For a second consecutive year, Rafael Marrero & Company, a business-to-government management consultancy based in Miami that works with small businesses to develop strategies to secure contracts with federal government clients, is ranked as one the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. Magazine.

"It is an incredible honor that Rafael Marrero & Company is once again ranked alongside the top private companies in the U.S. by Inc.," said Rafael Marrero, president and CEO at Rafael Marrero & Company. "Breaking into the federal marketplace is extremely complicated, and many qualified small businesses turn their backs on the opportunity thinking that it is impossible to lock in business. We feel that as the years go by, we are opening the doors to what many thought impossible to accomplish. Making it to the list is justification that our team's hard work is paying off and that our company is headed in the right direction."

The list acknowledges America's most outstanding independent entrepreneurs out of nearly seven million private companies pushing the economy forward every day. Rafael Marrero & Company climbed to Number 310 on this year's list, with a rise of nearly 2500 percent over the past three years.

Rafael Marrero & Company advises minority-, veteran- and women-owned small businesses on how to navigate the federal contract market. By law, the U.S. government awards 23 percent of all contracts to small businesses, with federal agencies setting aside a percentage of contracts for companies verified as minority-owned.

The listed companies will be recognized during Inc. Magazine's 36th Annual Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala being held on October 10 to 12 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, Calif.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 list can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/list/2017.

About Rafael Marrero & Company

Rafael Marrero & Company, a nationally certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Inc. 500 company helps other veteran-owned, minority, women, and small businesses break into the federal marketplace through SBA certifications, minority and small business certifications, GSA schedules and marketing.

Our B2G management professionals can also help you determine which market segment or supply chain areas are the most appropriate choices for your business. Rafael Marrero & Company's B2G management professionals are well versed in advanced marketing services aimed at the federal level and can discuss future growth and capacity planning.
End
Source:Rafael Marrero & Company
Email:***@wraggcasas.com Email Verified
Tags:Rafael Marrero & Company
Industry:Business
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wragg & Casas Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share