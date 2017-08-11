News By Tag
CBD For Hamsters to Horses And All Creatures Great and Small
Although most products are skewed toward dogs; cats, small pets like rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters, as well as large animals including livestock, wild, and farm animals can benefit from phytocannabinoids, too!
All animals - from the tiniest rodent to the largest horse, cow and panther - have an endocannabinoid system that assists in maintaining the physiological, neurological and immunological systems of the body. If there is a deficiency of endocannabinoid production, the system's multiple receptors will utilize the addition of phytocannabinoids to help create calm and balance and provide support for relaxing, repairing or restoring.
Small Pets
Smaller animals can suffer from stress just like dogs and cats, and the anxiety can be brought on for numerous reasons. The guinea pig for instance, doesn't normally enjoy the solo life. These furry rodents enjoy being around other guinea pigs and they also need daily attention from their human caretakers as well. When guinea pigs live by themselves, they're often gloomy, confused and spiritless. This is why many people have two guinea pigs; however transitional periods are sometimes inevitable. If you own a pair of guinea pigs and one dies, it could cause some serious stress on your remaining fur-friend.
Hamsters do not like change, and they tend to get anxious pretty easily. Like most animals, they thrive in a safe and comfortable environment. Hamsters indicate stress by biting, squeaking and overeating. Rabbits are naturally shy and nervous little creatures. It normally takes some time to slowly gain their trust. Similar to a hamster, they do best in a calm and quiet environment. Rabbits that live in a busy atmosphere for instance may show anxious tendencies due to all of the ongoing activity.
Industry leader Treatibles, the first company to create CBD infused chews for pets four years ago, continues to set the bar for helping all animals through a variety of delivery systems.
Dropper Bottles
Treatibles dropper bottles come in two CBD potencies - 90 mg and 250 mg. The 90 mg contains 3 mg of CBD per dropperful and .1 mg per drop. We recommend one drop per pound of bodyweight, so a one-pound hamster would need one drop, a 10-pound cat may only need 10 drops, etc . This is why the 90 mg dropper bottle is appropriate for smaller pets, including cats, rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs, and more. The 250 mg dropper bottle contains 8.5 mg of CBD per dropperful and .28 mg per drop - so three drops is just shy of 1 mg of CBD. For medium to large size dogs who may not be able to chew well, this may be a good option. Larger cats and other pets may also benefit from the increased potency.
Gel Caps
Treatibles gel caps come in two CBD potencies - 10 mg and 25 mg. We recommend 1 mg of CBD per 10 pounds of body weight, so the 10 mg gel cap is the perfect size for a 100 pound dog or for a large dog with severe pain or anxiety. The 25 mg gel caps are great for larger pets and farm animals, like horses. The suggested serving size for a 1,000 pound horse is four gel caps.
Treatibles products all contain phytocannabinoid rich oil extracted from whole plant medicinal grade hemp grown in the USA. In addition to cannabidiol (CBD), one of the most therapeutic compounds, several other phytocannabinoids as well as terpenes are included creating what is known as the entourage effect, providing a full spectrum of benefits for pets. Treatibles products are legal to sell in and ship to all 50 states.
Phytocannabinoids are very effective in bringing calm and balance to pets suffering from a myriad of conditions including anxiety, separation anxiety, mobility issues, inflammation, general pain, joint pain, loss of appetite, effects from cancer and cancer treatments, seizures, end of life comfort, and more.
Not all hemp-derived products for pets are created equal; however, Treatibles goes above and beyond to ensure the efficacy and safety of all of their products. Treatibles third party lab test at every stage, from the raw materials to the finished product.
About Treatibles: Established in 2013, Treatibles was the first company to create phytocannabinoid rich hemp oil infused chews for pets. Proud to be part of the larger health freedom movement, Treatibles embraces the values of compassionate care, quality ingredients, safe access, and lab testing. Founder and CEO Julianna Carella believes that transparency and education are vital to success. The company shares vast amounts of information and resources about products and ingredients so customers are privy to the same knowledge. For more information, visit: https://www.treatibles.com/
