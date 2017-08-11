Aspire Health Plan Seniors' Day at the Monterey County Fair is Thursday, Aug. 31st

End

-- Monterey County Fairgoers 62 and older are invited to attend the Fair for free during Aspire Health Plan Seniors' Day, Thursday, Aug. 31, the opening day of the 81st annual Monterey County Fair.From noon to 3 p.m. on Seniors' Day, all senior attendees 62 and better can enter the Fair for free.Theme for this year's Fair, which takes place Aug. 31-Sept. 4, is "Fair Fun in the Summer of Love," a 50th anniversary tribute to 1967's Summer of Love.The Seniors' Faire at the Fair will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Seaside Room with great informative displays for seniors' and their loved ones. There will be free Reds Donuts (while donuts last) and coffee, and also a free raffle for many great prizes.Many local organizations that provide important services for seniors will also participate in the Seniors' Faire this year, including Active Seniors, Alliance on Aging, Alzheimer's Association, Aspire Health Plan, Blind and Visually Impaired, California State Retirees, CA Telephone Access, Caring Hearts In-Home Services, LLC, Central Coast Senior Services, Inc., CHP Age Well Drive Smart, Cottages of Carmel, Golden Oldies Cat Rescue, ITNMontereyCounty, Legal Services for Seniors, Meals on Wheels Monterey Peninsula, Meals on Wheels Salinas, Monterey County Social Services, MSSP Health Projects Center, MST Transportation, Oldemeyer Center, Park Lane, Sally Griffin Center, Scholze Center, Valley Hearing, VNA & Hospice, and Windsor Gardens.Grandparents can also ride select carnival rides for free when riding with a grandchild.Ride Monterey-Salinas Transit FREE from any stop. Just show your online ticket or park for $10 at the Monterey Pines Golf Course Thursday-Saturday and $5 to park at Monterey Peninsula College Saturday-Monday with a FREE shuttle to the Fair provided by MST.The Monterey County Fairgrounds & Event Center is a premier event center set on 22 oak-studded acres with ample parking. It is a state-owned multi-use facility that features four large banquet rooms, two outdoor concert venues, and a variety of outdoor and indoor cost-effective sites ideal for all types of events. It is home of the annual award-winning Monterey County Fair, host to many major and private events on the Central Coast, and the site of the Monterey Bay Race Place, a satellite wagering facility.For more information, to book an event or to become a sponsor of the 2017 Monterey County Fair, contact the Fair Administration Office, at 2004 Fairground Road in Monterey, by calling (831) 372-5863 or go to www.montereycountyfair.com for more information.