Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a Benjamin Moore Dealer

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a Benjamin Moore Authorized Independent Paint Dealer in the Chicagoland Area. The Business has served the same community for over 60 years and has operated as a Benjamin Moore dealer since 1957.The Business is supported by Benjamin Moore's extensive national and local marketing. There are no royalties or marketing fees paid to Benjamin Moore, and the Business is able to make its own decisions about products, hours and other pertinent aspects. Benjamin Moore retailers commit to exclusively sell a comprehensive line of Benjamin Moore products. The Business offers high quality interior and exterior coatings, wallpaper and paint accessories.The Business has a history of excellent profitability. It is pre-qualified for a SBA loan and would be an exceptional opportunity for the right buyer.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603