School of Healing Begins on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017!

-- Come join us for the Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry course, the "School of Healing"! Learn how to receive and minister healing from our Great Physician and receive an impartation to take your healing anointing to the next level! Classes are Saturday afternoons from 2:30pm - 5:30pm for 8 weeks beginning September 9! Register at www.joyfmi.org (college tab) or call (817) 424-1212.Instructors are Pastor Joyce Thilges, Senior Pastor of Joy Fellowship Church and President of Joy Faith Ministries International (JFMI); Karen Kottaridis, Associate Dean of the JFMI College of Ministry, and Sylvia Perez, ordained graduate of JFMI College of Ministry and Elder of Joy Fellowship Church.Come and learn how to minister God's healing power. Then watch how God will use you to touch the lives of those around you!DATES: Saturdays September 9 - November 11, 2017(No class on September 23 and October 21)TIME: 2:30pm - 5:30pmLOCATION: Joy Fellowship Church1901 Industrial Blvd. Suite 100Colleyville, TX 76034TUITION: $350 plus $35 books