School of Healing Begins on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017!
Have you ever wanted to experience the healing power of God? Now is the time! Learn how to appropriate the promise to pray for and release God's healing power! Join us for the School of Healing, Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry
Instructors are Pastor Joyce Thilges, Senior Pastor of Joy Fellowship Church and President of Joy Faith Ministries International (JFMI); Karen Kottaridis, Associate Dean of the JFMI College of Ministry, and Sylvia Perez, ordained graduate of JFMI College of Ministry and Elder of Joy Fellowship Church.
Come and learn how to minister God's healing power. Then watch how God will use you to touch the lives of those around you!
DATES: Saturdays September 9 - November 11, 2017
(No class on September 23 and October 21)
TIME: 2:30pm - 5:30pm
LOCATION: Joy Fellowship Church
1901 Industrial Blvd. Suite 100
Colleyville, TX 76034
TUITION: $350 plus $35 books
Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry: Equipping God's people for the work of ministry (Ephesians 4:12)
Contact
Senior Pastors Dave and Joyce Thilges
Joy Faith Ministries International
817-424-1212
info@joyfmi.org
