Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211


Giorgio Hoffman's Summer Hit "Ready Now" Brings the Party To You

Dramatic shots and exotic visuals turn up the heat in new video
 
 
Giorgio Hoffman - "Ready Now"
Giorgio Hoffman - "Ready Now"
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- With smouldering eyes and cheekbones that could cut glass, the model and emerging pop artist Giorgio Hoffman is poised to take the music world by storm with his latest music video "Ready Now."

Released this summer, the video is the perfect medium for Giorgio to prove he's more than just a musical talent, he's the whole package. "Ready Now" displays the full range of Giorgio's pop persona. Even when he isn't in frame, the shot is still lively, injected with color, drama and intrigue.

A diverse and equally beautiful cast of characters inhabits this moody world that Giorgio has created in "Ready Now." When Giorgio is in the frame, he has a magnetic screen presence that amplifies his vocals. The video is available exclusively on his website at www.giorgiohofmann.com

"People don't know how much I had to struggle to put out my music. "Ready Now" is just the beginning, new material is coming later this fall and I can't wait. I love everyone who has supported me thus far!" Giorgio enthusiastically says of his journey so far.

It's no wonder that Giorgio is able to bring such intensity to his work. His background is in modeling, a skill he has honed in his work all over the world. Even now, as his English language single "Ready Now" helps to formally introduce his music to the US market, Giorgio continues to be a citizen of the world, calling multiple cities across the globe home, and using his travel experiences to inspire him to make more music.


About Giorgio Hofmann

Giorgio Hofmann is a recording artist and model who splits his time between Milan, Barcelona and Los Angeles. Giorgio started composing and producing his own music at age 15. Giorgio's first hit 'I Don't Care' garnered him the attention of various Italian entertainment producers including Alex Gaudino, Caterina Caselli and DJ Albertino. In 2016 his song '(Damn) We Good' introduced Giorgio to a growing fan base.

Official website: www.giorgiohofmann.com

