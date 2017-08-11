Country(s)
EclecticIQ cited in two recent Gartner reports on Security Threat Intelligence
EclecticIQ, the leading vendor of products and services dedicated to augmenting threat analysts' capabilities, announced today that Gartner has cited EclecticIQ in two recent reports by different analysts.
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Joep Gommers, CEO of EclecticIQ, remarked: "Gartner analysts are highly effective at providing much-needed clarity in the marketplace for Security Threat Intelligence, and we are pleased to have our efforts recognized across several key contexts been included in their reports. We have always strived to ensure that our standards-based solutions integrate with existing technology footprints and organizational structures, and we are encouraged that the Threat Intelligence marketplace as a whole is moving in the direction of greater adoption of standards and stronger integration."
In "Market Guide for Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services," published 20 July 2017 by Craig Lawson and Khushbu Pratap, EclecticIQ Fusion Center was named as an example of Threat Intelligence Sharing; and as an example of "Security Technology Telemetry Enrichment,"
EclecticIQ Fusion Center enables organizations to acquire thematic bundles of threat intelligence, thereby giving the freedom to re-align source portfolio when needs change. It fuses open-, community- and commercial sources into a unified delivery model that includes qualification, unified tagging, relevancy determination and multi-format delivery.
In "Competitive Landscape: Threat Intelligence Services, Worldwide, 2017," published 26 July 2017 by Ruggero Contu and Lawrence Pingree, EclecticIQ Platform was cited as a Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP).
EclecticIQ Platform delivers analyst-centric technology to consolidate, analyze, manage, action, and disseminate intelligence and reports.
Also in the report, Gartner expects the standardization of MRTI to increase, through the adoption of standards including STIX and TAXII. The authors write: "Until now, the lack of commonly adopted standards has inhibited the development of closer technology interchanges between providers of threat feeds and leveraging such data by different security providers, such as firewall and security information and event management (SIEM) vendors."
Additionally, ESG Solutions Showcase "Toward a Holistic Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) Program" Augustus 2017 by Jon Oltsik was published, citing both EclecticIQ Platform and EclecticIQ Fusion Center.
About EclecticIQ
EclecticIQ helps organizations to turn cyber threat intelligence into business value through products built for cyber security professionals in threat intelligence, threat hunting, SOC, and Incident Response.
EclecticIQ Platform is the analyst-centric threat intelligence platform based on STIX/TAXII that meets the full spectrum of intelligence needs.
EclecticIQ Fusion Center enables the acquisition of thematic bundles of cyber threat intelligence from leading suppliers with a single contract.
The company won Deloitte's Technology FAST50 Rising Star Award for "Most Disruptive Innovator".
EclecticIQ is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
Learn more: www.EclecticIQ.com.
