EclecticIQ cited in two recent Gartner reports on Security Threat Intelligence

-- Joep Gommers, CEO of EclecticIQ, remarked: "In " Market Guide for Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services ," published 20 July 2017 by Craig Lawson and Khushbu Pratap, EclecticIQ Fusion Center was named as an example of Threat Intelligence Sharing; and as an example of "Security Technology Telemetry Enrichment,"in which machine-readable threat intelligence (MRTI) extends existing products and services. EclecticIQ Fusion Center enables organizations to acquire thematic bundles of threat intelligence, thereby giving the freedom to re-align source portfolio when needs change. It fuses open-, community- and commercial sources into a unified delivery model that includes qualification, unified tagging, relevancy determination and multi-format delivery.Download the report here (Gartner subscription required)In " Competitive Landscape: Threat Intelligence Services, Worldwide, 2017 ," published 26 July 2017 by Ruggero Contu and Lawrence Pingree, EclecticIQ Platform was cited as a Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP). EclecticIQ Platform delivers analyst-centric technology to consolidate, analyze, manage, action, and disseminate intelligence and reports.Also in the report, Gartner expects the standardization of MRTI to increase, through the adoption of standards including STIX and TAXII . The authors write: "Until now, the lack of commonly adopted standards has inhibited the development of closer technology interchanges between providers of threat feeds and leveraging such data by different security providers, such as firewall and security information and event management (SIEM) vendors."Download the report here (Gartner subscription required)Additionally, ESG Solutions Showcase " Toward a Holistic Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) Program " Augustus 2017 by Jon Oltsik was published, citing both EclecticIQ Platform and EclecticIQ Fusion Center.Download the full report here (no subscription required)EclecticIQ helps organizations to turn cyber threat intelligence into business value through products built for cyber security professionals in threat intelligence, threat hunting, SOC, and Incident Response.EclecticIQ Platform is the analyst-centric threat intelligence platform based on STIX/TAXII that meets the full spectrum of intelligence needs.EclecticIQ Fusion Center enables the acquisition of thematic bundles of cyber threat intelligence from leading suppliers with a single contract.The company won Deloitte's Technology FAST50 Rising Star Award for "Most Disruptive Innovator".EclecticIQ is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.Learn more: www.EclecticIQ.com