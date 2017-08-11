Brighton Publishing releases "Chidah" from novelist Daniel Chavez Sr

"A richly textured and searing novel, with a passionate deeply moving plot"

-- Brighton Publishing proudly announces the eBook release offrom novelist Daniel Chavez Sr.The eBook is now available from eBook vendors including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other leading book retailers. The print edition is scheduled for a late-2017 release and will be distributed through Ingram, the world's largest wholesale book distributor, in addition to worldwide availability through the Espresso book machine network.Synopsis: The late 1800s in Northern Arizona was not a time of peaceful coexistence between the Whites and Apache. Turbulent times and a sickly infant meant inevitable death for an indian baby. The baby, Chidah, was a crybaby. Apache customs dictated that these types of infants must be killed, because concealment of Apache whereabouts required absolute silence and a baby who cried excessively could disclose their location. Luckily, Yellow Hair intervened, saving the baby and taking it as his own.Yellow Hair, is a white man kidnapped as a child by Chief Vargo. He provided Chidah with a proper and healthy upbringing. One day, Yellow Hair sent his now teenage son to the trading post. Evil wicked white men were also at the trading post. They took out their hatred for indians on Chidah and his dog Loco, killing them for no reason and throwing their bodies down a water well. They also massacred a nearby encampment of peaceful Indians, killing them all.Over one hundred years later, Chidah's resting place is disturbed, and powers not of this world resurrected Chidah and Loco from the dark depths of the water well. Trying to understand what had happened, Chidah prayed summoning the Indian Gods who answer him. They give him a mission to locate the sacred burial grounds where the bodies of the encamped Indians died in the massacre, and destroy any white man buildings that are desecrating the grounds.For Chidah to peacefully rest, he must find the remains of his father within the burial grounds and be laid to rest with him. The gods have given Chidah a sort time to accomplish his mission before they bring down their wrath on the desecrated grounds.Being unfamiliar with the modern white man world, and not knowing where to even begin Chidah relies on his dog Loco to guide the way. Struggling through many obstacles, he tries to accomplish his mission.***"Written in his own unique style, Daniel Chavez Sr. definitely hits the mark in this richly textured and searing novel, with a passionate deeply moving plot" said Brighton Publishing.Daniel's first work was Marcelino and the Curse of the Gold Frog which was published in 2012. With the success of Marcelino and the Curse of the Gold Frog, and after repeated requests from his readers, Danny penned Where Summer Goes Winter Follows which was released in 2014. Continual demand from his readers has spawned Chidah, a continuation of his thought-provoking stories. Chidah provides the continuing story of American Folklore that continues to shape our own individual identities and destinies.Danny enjoys life one day at a time from his current home in Kansas.