Critically-acclaimed author Zach Tate delivers powerful condemnation of racism with The Caucasian Handbook: A Guide on Race for Those Who Want to Make America Great Again.

-- Critically-acclaimed author Zach Tate delivers powerful condemnation of racism with The Caucasian Handbook: A Guide on Race for Those Who Want to Make America Great Again.Author, Motivational Speaker and Social Activist, Zach Tate, is available to discuss his powerful new release, The Caucasian Handbook. In light of the current devastation happening in the United States of America regarding race and our government, Zach is well-equipped to discuss the root causes and historical nature of the problems the nation faces while offering concrete solutions.To book Zach Tate, call 201-701-1520 or email ElissaGabrielle@ElissaGabrielleEntertainment.com.Power, racism, black, white, African American, Caucasian, Latino; a whole melting pot in these United States, but whose hand really rocks the cradle that rocks the world? Is it the wealthy and elite, a certain class and race of people, or can anybody be a part of the group that controls the world? Take a journey to understanding the many layers in Zachristotle'sThe media is one of the greatest tools used to tell society what to believe and how we should act, but the whole story has not been told about poverty, wealth, and privilege. Is it really the color of one's skin, or their race that determines who has the power to make things happen, or is it all a smoke screen?In contrast and comparison, Zachristotle shares what it is, what it means and provides a resolve to those willing to accept the challenge, go past the stereotypes of African Americans and other minorities to find out the truth that lies beneath.