Tully Family Medicine Expands and Relocates to New Building in North Quabbin Commons August 21st

-- Heywood Medical Group is excited to announce that Tully Family Medicine has relocated to a new, state-of-the-art office, located in the North Quabbin Commons Plaza in Athol.Dr. Beth Nottleson and her expanded family medicine team are excited to join the Athol community and continue to provide quality primary care services to the North Quabbin Region.An experienced physician, longtime area resident and health advocate Beth Nottleson, MD is Board Certified in Family Medicine. She earned her medical degree from the University of Massachusetts and completed her residency at University Health Systems of Eastern Carolina. Dr. Nottleson specializes in offering comprehensive care for newborns through adults – forming a healthcare relationship that lasts a lifetime.Tully Family Medicine is currently accepting new primary care patients.For more information, please contact Tully Family Medicine, now located in the North Quabbin Commons Plaza, 81 Reservoir Drive in Athol at (978) 248-5135 or visit www.heywood.org/hmg###About Heywood Medical GroupHeywood Medical Group is a non-profit Physician Organization affiliated with Heywood Hospital with over 20 physicians specializing in Primary Care and Specialty Care. Our primary care physicians focus on Pediatrics and Family Practice. Our specialty care physicians focus on the areas of Cardiology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Gynecology/Obstetrics, Orthopedics, Pulmonology, Urology and General Surgery.Heywood Medical group serves individuals and families in need of health care and works in coordination with Heywood Hospital to provide high quality comprehensive care to everyone.About Athol HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Athol Hospital is a 25-bed non-profit, acute care and outpatient facility serving the communities of the North Quabbin region of Massachusetts. Athol Hospital's services include 24/7 Emergency Care, Oncology, Radiology and Laboratory, Diabetes Center and Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. It is designated as a Critical Access Hospital and Primary Stroke Center, licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and accredited by the Joint Commission.About Heywood HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Heywood Hospital is a 134-bed acute care hospital in Gardner, MA, which provides a broad range of high quality medical, surgical, obstetrical, pediatric and behavioral health services on an inpatient and outpatient basis. The hospital's Centers of Excellence include the Watkins Center for Emergency and Acute Care; the LaChance Maternity Center; the Diabetes Center; and the Heywood Heart and Vascular Center, an affiliate of the Heart and Vascular Center of Excellence at UMass Memorial Health Care.About Heywood HealthcareHeywood Healthcare is an independent, community-owned healthcare system serving north central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. It is comprised of Heywood Hospital, a non-profit, 134-bed acute-care hospital in Gardner, MA; Athol Hospital, a 25-bed not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital in Athol, MA; the Quabbin Retreat in Petersham, MA; and Heywood Medical Group with primary care physicians and specialists located throughout the region. The organization includes six satellite facilities in MA; Heywood Rehabilitation Center and Heywood Urgent Care in Gardner; West River Health Center in Orange; Winchendon Health Center and Murdock School-based Health Center in Winchendon; Heywood Charitable Foundation; the North Quabbin Community Coalition, an affiliate organization;and The Quabbin Retreat in Petersham.