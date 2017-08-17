News By Tag
NAPBS Elects Board Members and Officers
Elected for two-year board terms as regular member directors were Curt Schwall, Employment Background Investigations Inc.; Kelly Uebel, Asurint; and re-elected Michelle K. Leblond, PlusOne Solutions Inc. Elected for a two-year term to represent the industry provider members was Dean Carras, Innovative Enterprises.
Continuing on the board as regular members directors are: Brittany Bollinger, MBI Worldwide; Catherine X. Leung, HireRight; and Heidi Seaton, Orange Tree Employment Screening. Scott Maloney, Omni Data Retrieval, also remains on the board as an associate board member representing providers to the industry.
Officers for 2017-18 will be: Scott Hall, FirstPoint Background Screening Resources, chair; Angela Preston, Sterling Talent Solutions, chair-elect;
"We are pleased to welcome our newly elected and re-elected members to the 2017-18 NAPBS board," says Dawn Standerwick, 2016-17 NAPBS Chair. "These individuals bring a wealth of experience to our board and will be tremendous assets as we continue to achieve our mission. Thank you to each of our board members for your commitment and service to NAPBS."
About NAPBS
The National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) is the leading national resource for issues related to the background screening profession. NAPBS promotes and advocates for ethical business practices and fosters awareness of privacy rights and consumer protection issues. NAPBS is the foremost leader in the movement toward establishing generally accepted and reliable standards for background screening professionals and organizations. For more information on background screening, visit our website at www.napbs.com.
Melissa Sorenson
Page Updated Last on: Aug 17, 2017