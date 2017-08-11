News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Two New Home Communities Feature Special Incentives At August Savings Event
Event Underway at Bella Vista in Riverside and Bella Vista Estates in Rancho Cucamonga
Bella Vista in Riverside brings upscale living to an entirely new level. This intimate boutique community of just 22 homes offers spacious 15,000 square foot lots with detached casitas and RV parking available on select homesites. There are no HOA dues and pricing starts from the $700,000s.
Bella Vista Estates exclusive community in Rancho Cucamonga is now offering homebuyers $20,000 towards luxury upgrades when they purchase by August 31st. And with a spacious half-acre and views of the San Gabriel Mountains these final homes won't last long. Pricing starts from the high $900,000s with a low 1.3% tax rate and no HOA.
Residence One presents a marvel for single-level living, with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 3-car garage. The emphasis on entertaining spaces is readily apparent. A foyer entrance leads to a fireplace-warmed great room and a large dining area that flows seamlessly into the gourmet kitchen with expansive island. Adding to island seating, a large breakfast nook, directly off the kitchen is perfect for casual meals.Designed as a private haven, homebuyers will enjoy this retreat into luxury.
The Residence Two lives as a single-level home featuring a unique master living suite on the first floor, and includes 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Its entry courtyard, foyer and inviting morning room, stunning kitchen with large island and walk-in pantry flow into extravagant entertainment spaces. These include a dining room and great room with a fireplace, both of which open to optional sunlit outdoor rooms.
Residence Three features soaring ceilings and light-filled interiors. The approximate 4,442 square foot home has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Catering to grand entertaining, the great room flows into a kitchen with an island and walk-in pantry. A private courtyard complements a formal dining room, and a parlor can also be used as an office with optional fireplace. The fifth bedroom and private bath situated downstairs make an ideal guest room or multi-generational suite. The home provides families with spacious secondary bedrooms, and a 4-car garage.
Homebuyers can tour the models for both locations at 12058 Cortona Place, Riverside, CA 92503. For more information, call 951.547.3573 or go to http://www.bellavista-
With over 100 years of experience in creating fine homes and outstanding communities Griffin Residential is continuing that legacy with Bella Vista Estates by offering the high quality construction, meticulous attention to detail and superior customer service.
Contact
Kovach Marketing
***@kovachmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse