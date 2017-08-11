 
News By Tag
* Griffin Residential
* Bella Vista
* Savings Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Inland Empire
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

Two New Home Communities Feature Special Incentives At August Savings Event

Event Underway at Bella Vista in Riverside and Bella Vista Estates in Rancho Cucamonga
 
 
Griffin Residential is wrapping up summer with special incentives.
Griffin Residential is wrapping up summer with special incentives.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Griffin Residential
Bella Vista
Savings Event

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Inland Empire - California - US

Subject:
Events

INLAND EMPIRE, Calif. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Griffin Residential is wrapping up summer with special incentives and unprecedented savings at two of their new home communities. Bella Vista in Riverside and Bella Vista Estates in Rancho Cucamonga offer the same three luxurious home designs with a seemingly endless list of impressive features and select optional amenities based on location.

Bella Vista in Riverside brings upscale living to an entirely new level. This intimate boutique community of just 22 homes offers spacious 15,000 square foot lots with detached casitas and RV parking available on select homesites.  There are no HOA dues and pricing starts from the $700,000s.

Bella Vista Estates exclusive community in Rancho Cucamonga is now offering homebuyers $20,000 towards luxury upgrades when they purchase by August 31st. And with a spacious half-acre and views of the San Gabriel Mountains these final homes won't last long. Pricing starts from the high $900,000s with a low 1.3% tax rate and no HOA.

Residence One presents a marvel for single-level living, with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 3-car garage. The emphasis on entertaining spaces is readily apparent. A foyer entrance leads to a fireplace-warmed great room and a large dining area that flows seamlessly into the gourmet kitchen with expansive island. Adding to island seating, a large breakfast nook, directly off the kitchen is perfect for casual meals.Designed as a private haven, homebuyers will enjoy this retreat into luxury.

The Residence Two lives as a single-level home featuring a unique master living suite on the first floor, and includes 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Its entry courtyard, foyer and inviting morning room, stunning kitchen with large island and walk-in pantry flow into extravagant entertainment spaces. These include a dining room and great room with a fireplace, both of which open to optional sunlit outdoor rooms.

Residence Three features soaring ceilings and light-filled interiors. The approximate 4,442 square foot home has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Catering to grand entertaining, the great room flows into a kitchen with an island and walk-in pantry. A private courtyard complements a formal dining room, and a parlor can also be used as an office with optional fireplace. The fifth bedroom and private bath situated downstairs make an ideal guest room or multi-generational suite. The home provides families with spacious secondary bedrooms, and a 4-car garage.

Homebuyers can tour the models for both locations at 12058 Cortona Place, Riverside, CA 92503. For more information, call 951.547.3573 or go to http://www.bellavista-estates.com.  To contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sales Center, call 951.547.3589.

With over 100 years of experience in creating fine homes and outstanding communities Griffin Residential is continuing that legacy with Bella Vista Estates by offering the high quality construction, meticulous attention to detail and superior customer service.

Contact
Kovach Marketing
***@kovachmarketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kovachmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Griffin Residential, Bella Vista, Savings Event
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Inland Empire - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Griffin Residential PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share