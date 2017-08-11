Dr. Brian Glatt will show the latest in Breast Implant Technology on The Today Show on Aug 22, 2017

Premier Plastic Surgery Center of New Jersey is excited to announce that Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Brian S. Glatt will be appearing on the Today Show with Kathie Lee and Hoda

Dr. Brian S. Glatt featured on the Today Show

Contact

Glenn C. Breslauer

973-889-9300

***@drbrianglatt.com Glenn C. Breslauer973-889-9300

End

-- Premier Plastic Surgery Center of New Jersey is excited to announce that Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Brian S. Glatt will be appearing on the Today Show with Kathie Lee and Hoda, between 10:00 and 11:00 am, Tuesday August 22, 2017 on NBC. The segment will focus on the latest in Breast implant technology and Dr. Glatt will be showing the newest implants available on the market and discussing the many features and benefits of each."We are really excited that Dr. Glatt has been asked to appear on The Today Show again, as this will be his 3rd appearance as an expert in the field of Plastic Surgery." said Glenn C. Breslauer, Director of Marketing for Premier Plastic Surgery Center of New Jersey. Mr. Breslauer added, "Dr. Glatt, who is the Chief of Plastic Surgery at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown New Jersey, is a leading expert in cosmetic and restorative breast surgical procedures and technology. We are so honored that he has been asked to come back to the Today Show in a segment with Kathi Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb."Brian S. Glatt, MD, FACS graduatedfrom the University of Pennsylvania, and earned top honors in his chosen area: the Biological Basis of Behavior. While at Penn, Dr. Glatt was the recipient of the Eliot Stellar Prize for his senior honors thesis, which has since been published, based on research performed at the world-renowned Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Glatt went on to receive his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, followed by completion of the prestigious Integrated Plastic Surgery Residency Program at the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.Following his residency, Dr. Glatt completed a specialized fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, focusing on state of the art, advanced microsurgical and reconstructive techniques, particularly of the breast. At the University of Pennsylvania and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Dr. Glatt trained under many world-renowned plastic surgeons. Having had the opportunity to work on many news-making and complex surgical cases, Dr. Glatt possesses the expertise to achieve superior outcomes in the most commonly performed as well as the most complicated surgical procedures.