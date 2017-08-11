News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Things You Should Know Before Setting Up a Lash Appointment
Eyelash extension have been increasingly popular. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner, who also owns a beauty cosmetic brand, have been using them for years now.
Amazing Lash Studio took the opportunity to make this service more affordable for all those ready to get take advantage of eyelash extensions. Here some things that you need to know before making your appointment taking part in this amazing change:
This is not just for celebrities. A lot of busy women walk into the studio looking for a natural, everyday look. Maybe you don't realize it, but having eyelash extensions will save time every day when getting ready for the day or the night out.
Try to make appointments ahead of time. Besides the popularity of the studios, lashes also take 48 hours to fully dry. If you are preparing for a special occasion try to schedule your appointment with this time frame in mind.
It can take some time to get lashes done. The first appointment will take between 90 and 120 minutes. This is the required time for a great result. Once you get you full set done, next time will be much faster. Re-fills take 30-40 minutes.
Take care of your lashes. Keeping lashes looking amazing requires a bit of mindfulness. Arrive to your appointment with no makeup or oil face. Your stylist will tell how to follow the steps to make your eyelashes last as long as possible.
Some people are allergic to the glues used in the usual lash appointment. Amazing Lash has other formulas available for people who may have allergies. Make sure to check with your stylist to see if you might be allergic to the glue being used.
Amazing Lash Studio is coming to Hoboken soon! Join our grand opening list here http://bit.ly/
Contact
Andrea Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse