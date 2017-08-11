 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211


FLAVA FRESH XIV ! @ Clowes Hall ~ Clowes Conversations:

:: Annual Juried Exhibition Presentation Series of Contemporary Art :: Featured Presentation: Clowes Memorial Hall Of Butler University, located 4602 Sunset Avenue. Indianapolis, IN. 46208.
 
 
INDIANAPOLIS - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- FLAVA FRESH 14 ! @ Clowes Memorial Hall of Butler University and the Arts Council of Indianapolis presents:  Clowes Conversation

This Event will be held promptly at 7:00pm., in the Krannert Room, right after the "ARTISTS' GALLERY TOUR - Walk & Talk."

Join us for an interesting conversation about one of Indy's best kept secrets, the gallery and visual arts scene.   First Friday's are more than just going out for drinks and listening to music…there are hundreds of talented visual artists exhibiting in many thriving contemporary venues around the city as well.

Join the conversation led by curators KYLE HERRINGTON from the Indianapolis Art Center, KYLE RAGSDALE from the Harrison Center for the Arts, D. DEL REVERDA-JENNINGS from the FLAVA FRESH ! Annual Juried Exhibition Presentation Series, and the event will be moderated by SHANNON M LINKER, curator/director of Gallery 924 at the Arts Council of Indianapolis.

The panel will share highlights from past shows you may have missed as well as shows not to be missed this fall.  Listen & Learn about the vibrant visual arts and gallery scene in Indy from the Curators who make it happen every month.

Join the conversation for a chance to win a Voucher for $25 off your purchase at TINY VI: Celebrating the Year of Vonnegut at Gallery 924 in December, and a chance to win a pair of tickets to a selected Butler Arts Presents 2017 – 2018 season performance!

Family Friendly!   All Events are Free! and Open to the Public!

FLAVA FRESH 14 !  features over 55 Local and Regional Visual Artists...aspiring beginner, newly-discovered, emerging,
early career and established who practice in a diverse variety of disciplines, genres and expertise.
This showcase began JULY 5TH, 2017 and will run with Six consecutive exhibitions through JAN. 13TH, 2018.

Please stop-by CLOWES HALL to enjoy a building chock full, "Four Floors" of exciting, fresh original artworks, Monday - Friday 9 - 5:00pm!   This showcase is the 2nd of Six consecutive exhibitions!  *EXHIBITION ON VIEW:  AUG. 15th.,  thru  SEPT. 10th., 2017.

Free!  Family Friendly & Open to the Public of All Ages !


Sponsors:

Clowes Memorial Hall Of Butler University  /  President's Offices of Clowes Memorial Hall Of Butler University  /  Arts Council Of Indianapolis  /  FLAVA FRESH !  /

INFO:  FLAVAFRESHIndianapolis1@gmail.com  ,
http://www.indyartsguide.org/event/clowes-conversation-ar...

https://butlerartscenter.org/event/flava-fresh-14-exhibit
https://butlerartscenter.org/venue/clowes-memorial-hall
https://www.facebook.com/clowesmemorialhall
http://www.indyartsguide.org/ .

Please Visit Us on Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/pages/FLAVA-FRESH/151243758400202/www.facebook.com/pages/FLAVA-FRESH/151243758400202 ,

https://indd.adobe.com/view/9fcef078-7287-44f6-9fe9-e06ca31bcc84

