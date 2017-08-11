Column covers in new Dow Chemical Headquarters

Prefabricated column covers same time and cost for drywall installation

Prefabricated columns save time and money at Dow Center

-- Pre-fabricated column covers save significant installation timeFulcrum Composites Inc has just completed supply of 62 prefabricated column covers for the new Dow Chemical Corporate Center, due to open this year in Midland, MI.When Dow announced the project, one of its public commitments to the local community was to 'buy local' wherever possible. With the help of numerous local contacts, Fulcrum Composites Inc., was able to capitalize on the commitment.According to Fulcrum CEO, Chris Edwards, "We were thrilled to be considered for such a prestigious local project. The Dow folks were extremely helpful in getting us in touch with Kirksy, the architects for the building. They in turn arranged a meeting with Kirko, the General contractor, who was impressed with our products and committed to evaluate places they could be used to benefit the project. We ended up supplying all the column covers for the second through sixth floors."The column covers are designed to install just like drywall, but without the additional framing, bending and finishing that would normally be needed. Everything about them is designed for speed and ease of installation. The drywall contractors loved them. According to Terry Turin, contract manager at Central Ceiling, "They are a joy to work with; easy to install and extremely light weight. One person can easily maneuver an 11' high section. They screw in place just like drywall and have flats (like the factory edge of drywall) where the two halves come together so that the taped joint is easy to hide while achieving a perfect finished circular section. An additional benefit is the ease with which they can be cut for fitting. Particularly helpful on this project where the ceiling height is staggered across the width of the column."Fulcrum produces a wide range of prefabricated sections including column covers, inside and outside corners, coving, arches and soffits. They are available in ½" & 5/8" thicknesses and lengths up to 12'. Any radius can be accommodated from 2" upwards. All have the same characteristics of extreme lightweight and ease of installation resulting in perfect, repeatable curves. Fulcrum is always willing to produce custom sizes and shapes, earning their tagline, "if you can draw it, we'll make it!"Fulcrum's curves have been used in other high end projects including the Faena Hotel (Miami Beach, FL), Firekeepers Casino Hotel, (Battle Creek, MI), The Jade Signature Condos (Sunny Isles, FL), Numerous Kiko Milano stores including the prestigious World Trade Center Store (New York, NY) and The H Residences (Midland, MI).