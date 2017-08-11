News By Tag
TRI Pointe Homes Blends Vision With Inspiration
Inspired Living for a Bold New Life at TRI Pointe Homes Northern California
The innovations of stylish designs and grand, generous spaces married to the functionality of our LivingSmart®
Whether it's awe-inspiring rural, open spaces or an exciting city-chic urban feel, TRI Pointe Homes is making it possible for residents to discover the community vibe and residence that they most desire for achieving their dreams, Cleary added.
"That's the thing about a TRI Pointe home – from the very beginning, they are envisioned and built to inspire families to live how they wish to live. To prosper and thrive and achieve. It's an innovation that we take great pride in," Cleary said.
That innovation looks like grand gathering spaces, gourmet kitchens and breezy indoor/outdoor living spaces that breathe life and inspiration for family gatherings, functional options for a home office or study to inspire creativity and earth-friendly home features for a fresh, unhindered approach to life.
TRI Pointe's communities
TRI Pointe Homes was named 2016 Builder of the Year by Builder & Developer magazine, and was also recently honored with 14 customer satisfaction-
With a growing number of new home communities throughout Northern California, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. is a member of TRI Pointe Group, headquartered in Irvine, California. The company is one of the top 10 largest public homebuilders by equity market capitalization in the United States, supported by the significant resources, economies of scale and thoughtful leadership of a national foundation. Additional information is available at www.tripointehomes.com/
