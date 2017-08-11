 
News By Tag
* Homes For Sale
* Real Estate
* Outbidding On Your Home
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Staten Island
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211


The Reality of Being Outbid For Home Buyers | By Martino Realty

 
 
Image courtesy of Freepik
Image courtesy of Freepik
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- When you find your dream home there is a sense of relief, that is until there is another bidder. Bidding wars can be discouraging but when you have the right realtor they can guide you through this process with ease. One of the biggest problems in today's market that no one discusses is losing a home you love. At Martino Realty they will talk one-on-one with home buyers at every stage, giving tips on how not to lose a home. Hiring an experienced, professional real estate agent is key. They will be your voice, giving you the green light on when you should bid and red light when not to. Having a realtor who knows your local market is going to be your strong suit.

Many times what concerns buyers is over paying, but be sure to determine the price you are willing to pay for the property and don't over exceed it. The reality is that the seller can choose a buyer for reasons other than purchase price. The great thing about Martino Realty is that they will advocate on your behalf.

To meet with a Staten Island Real Estate Specialists visit http://martino-realty.com/contact-staten-island-real-esta... or call (718) 608-9400. Conveniently Located at 7448 Amboy road in town of Tottenville, open Monday Through Friday 9 AM to 5PM. We will be glad to discuss your goals and needs in your future home.

Contact
Martino Realty of Staten Island
***@martino-realty.com
End
Source:
Email:***@martino-realty.com Email Verified
Tags:Homes For Sale, Real Estate, Outbidding On Your Home
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Staten Island - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Martino Realty News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share