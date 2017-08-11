News By Tag
Shoppers "LIVE LARGE FOR LESS℠":Grand Re-Opening of Habitat for Humanity of SPBC
Festivities Kick-Off In September With New Retail Campaign, Luxury Red Carpet Sections And $1.3 Million Worth of Brand New Furniture From Ethan Allen for 50% Off
VIP Magic Hours Are Now On Sale For Exclusive "Early Bird" Shopping
Beginning today, shoppers can purchase $25 "VIP Magic Hours" tickets via www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org for the opportunity to be first in-store "before open-to-the-
ReStore Launches Live Large For Less℠ Retail Campaign With Grand Re-Opening
"Many do not realize that our ReStores are not solely 'discard' stores, and this grand re-opening initiative, with the generous Ethan Allen's donation, new tagline 'Live Large For Less℠', creation of separate ReStore Facebook pages dedicated to each location, themed hashtags and an ad campaign demonstrate just that," notes HFHSPBC Chief Development Officer Kari Oeltjen. "To make it easier for shoppers to find our brand new and quality high-end products, art and accessories, we are reorganizing our ReStores to feature theRed Carpet section front-and-center. Our new Facebook pages will share 'just in finds' at each ReStore since all locations feature different merchandise that rotates out as items are sold."
Oeltjen adds that the grand re-opening initiative reinforces that the ReStores feature not only gently used items from individuals, but also new designer furniture, accessories and artwork from retailers and housing supply manufacturers. This includes high end lighting chandeliers and fixtures and tile flooring from warehouse overstocks and floor models to make room for their new incoming merchandise.
Habitat ReStores Restored, Refreshed, Reorganized, Refashioned As Home Goods & DIY Retailer
"We are unveiling our restored, refreshed, reorganized, refashioned, reloaded ReStores that will be helping to restart futures of Habitat homeowners,"
Just as national retailers Home Goods, Marshall's and Steinmart sell random arrays of "great finds", Nobles reports that on any given day ReStore-goers shoppers will find new one-of-a-kind living room, dining room, bedroom and patio furniture; home entertaining bars and theater/family room wall units; dishes and appliances (even sub-zero refrigerators, front loading high-efficiency washing machines) and lighting fixtures and bulbs. There are even solid wood kitchen and bathroom cabinets, granite countertops and closet shelving HFH has harvested from luxury condos on Ocean Boulevard and homes in gated country club communities. Families can find children's bikes, best selling books, holiday décor; recreation lovers can find golf clubs, helmets and other sports gear, fitness equipment and more.
The new Ethan Allen merchandise will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis with no "holds" or "lay-away" as each store features different items that are restocked with new offerings as items are sold. To make room for new items, theReStores have a list of approved vendors on-site for the Grand Re-Opening to schedule immediate home or office deliveries of furniture purchases.
Re-Grand Opening Customers Won't Just Be Shopping...They'll Be Making Their Community Stronger
Each safe, affordable Habitat home costs approximately $150,000 to build and ReStore purchases during the grand reopening and beyond will help fund the nonprofit's hand up, not a hand out home ownership program. Since Habitat Homeowners become taxpayers and engaged citizens who strengthen our community, the public is invited and encouraged to shop lively!
● Delray Beach: 1900 North Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483
Grand Re-Opening Festivities:
VIP Magic Hours: 9 a.m. -11 a.m. (includes Bagels & Breakfast Beverages)
Regular Hours: Tuesdays - Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m; Sundays - 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
For Latest Merchandise:
Habitat for Humanity South Palm Beach County ReStore - Delray Beach (https://www.facebook.com/
● East Boca Raton: 272 South Dixie Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432
Grand Re-Opening Festivities:
Regular Hours: Mondays - Saturdays 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
For Latest Merchandise:
Habitat for Humanity South Palm Beach County ReStore - Boca Raton (https://www.facebook.com/
Store Manager: Alex Chernoff Phone: 561-362-7284
● West Boca Raton: 10055 Yamato Road, Boca Raton FL 33498
Mondays - Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 561-757-6190
Grand Re-Opening Festivities:
VIP Magic Hours: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. (includes ribbon-cutting ceremony, cocktails and light bites)
Regular Hours: Mondays - Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
For Latest Merchandise:
Habitat for Humanity South Palm Beach County ReStore - West Boca (https://www.facebook.com/
Store Manager: Matt Carter Phone: 561-757-6190
ReStores Re-store Hope; Proceeds Help To Break Challenging Economic Cycles
Proceeds from HFHSPBC's ReStores help fund the permitting and construction and neighborhood revitalization operations that build and improve affordable homes for hard-working families in the South Palm Beach County community who cannot seem to get ahead and qualify for traditional bank mortgages. Habitat homeowners earn their homes through sweat equity programs and qualify for interest-free mortgages to help break the poverty cycle and change the trajectory of entire families for generations. ReStore proceeds also support increased programming and education scholarships for children of homeowners to restore hope by breaking challenging economic cycle.
"Thrift Lifts℠ both your home environs and the future of low-income families who deserve a safe and affordable homes," shares HFHSPBC ReStore Director Tom Livoti. "We are so especially excited to launch our ReStore grand reopening with Ethan Allen's generous national commitment as the respected All-American furniture brand thatmakes quality furniture to last generations of American families and we at HFHSPBC make quality homes to do the same."
Livoti also recognized Danburg Management, Distinctive Kitchens and Baths and Eurocraft for donating warehouse bay space for storing the Ethan Allen merchandise until the inventory is sold out. "It is due to the generosity of months of space donations by these community-minded business partners that Habitat can benefit 100% from each merchandise purchase."
About Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County
At Habitat for Humanity, we build. We build because we believe that everyone, everywhere should have a healthy, affordable place to call home. When a family helps build or improve a place they can call home, they are also building a better community, a better life for themselves. To give a "hand-up, never a hand-out" the HFHSPBC nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization brings people together to build homes, community and hope in the cities of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach, Florida. We depend upon volunteer labor and tax-deductible donations of money, materials, services and property to fulfill its mission. To learn more about HFHSPBC, its home build sponsorship, home dedications, events and activities, and year 'round volunteer opportunities as well as donating to or shopping its home improvement center thrift shop ReStores (https://www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org/
