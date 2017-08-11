News By Tag
Prestigious Design Resource LogoLounge Publishes Logos from Three Woodbury Graphic Design Students
Acceptance of Three Submissions is First for University's Graphic Design Program; Logos to Appear in LogoLounge Book 10
Book 10 marks the first time Woodbury has had as many as three contributions in a single volume; no previous edition included more than one logo from a Woodbury student. All three students – graduates of the Class of 2016 – are now gainfully employed in the design field. In addition to hardcopy publication, an electronic, fully indexed version of LogoLounge Book 10 will be available online.
Sara Lind, creator of a logo for Lake Arrowhead in San Bernardino County, is now a Junior Graphic Designer at Guess in Los Angeles. Courtney Omahen (nee Wolf), who designed a logo for Bodhi Brewing Company, is currently a Graphic Designer at Warner Brothers Consumer Products in Burbank. And Trevor McHugh, who created a personal mark featuring a bespectacled fox, is now a Graphic Designer at Messex Industries, an event branding company also in Burbank.
"Our hats are off to Sara, Courtney and Trevor – their accomplishment truly is unprecedented for the university's Graphic Design program and speaks volumes about their individual creativity and prospects as design professionals,"
Formed in 2002, LogoLounge (logolounge.com) serves a community of designers who are deeply engaged in logo design, its history and its future. The projects in every LogoLounge book are selected for their quality, timeliness, relevance, and inspirational nature. LogoLounge seeks to create an effective mix of large and smaller firms, geographies, budgets, and client types. The submission process is both competitive and highly selective; each book features the most recent top 2,000 logos selected by industry judges and organized according to trends and keywords.
Woodbury's Graphic Design program grants a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, which is included in the university's accreditation by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). The BFA is a professional degree, which translates to a top education resulting in strong, competitive student portfolios that stand out in the graphic design industry. Woodbury students consistently win international and national design awards, and have achieved recognition in entertainment design, web design, advertising design, package design, photography, identity design and environmental graphics.
Small class size allows individual attention from the professional faculty and educational experiences both inside and outside of the classroom, which provides students with the ability to create effective and engaging visual communication solutions. The program has gained a reputation for graduating top quality designers ready to take their place in the profession.
About Woodbury University
Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California. The university ranks 15th among the nation's "25 Colleges That Add the Most Value," according to Money Magazine, and is a 2017-18 College of Distinction. Woodbury was a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President's Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program. With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor's degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture. The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development. Visit woodbury.edu for more information.
