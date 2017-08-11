 
News By Tag
* Education
* Graphic Design
* Higher Ed
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211


Prestigious Design Resource LogoLounge Publishes Logos from Three Woodbury Graphic Design Students

Acceptance of Three Submissions is First for University's Graphic Design Program; Logos to Appear in LogoLounge Book 10
 
 
Logos from Woodbury Students
Logos from Woodbury Students
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Education
* Graphic Design
* Higher Ed

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- If logos are organizational signatures expressed as art, Woodbury University (http://woodbury.edu/)'s Graphic Design program has reached the pinnacle of that corner of the design world – times three -- with the imminent publication of a trio of student creations in LogoLounge Book 10, the bible of the industry, the university announced today.

Book 10 marks the first time Woodbury has had as many as three contributions in a single volume; no previous edition included more than one logo from a Woodbury student.  All three students – graduates of the Class of 2016 – are now gainfully employed in the design field.  In addition to hardcopy publication, an electronic, fully indexed version of LogoLounge Book 10 will be available online.

Sara Lind, creator of a logo for Lake Arrowhead in San Bernardino County, is now a Junior Graphic Designer at Guess in Los Angeles.  Courtney Omahen (nee Wolf), who designed a logo for Bodhi Brewing Company, is currently a Graphic Designer at Warner Brothers Consumer Products in Burbank.  And Trevor McHugh, who created a personal mark featuring a bespectacled fox, is now a Graphic Designer at Messex Industries, an event branding company also in Burbank.

"Our hats are off to Sara, Courtney and Trevor – their accomplishment truly is unprecedented for the university's Graphic Design program and speaks volumes about their individual creativity and prospects as design professionals," said Behnoush McKay, M.F.A., Graphic Design chair in Woodbury's School of Media, Culture and Design. "Logo development is a special, refined artform, and logos can convey so much about brand and corporate identity.  For recent grads to join this global community of logo designers as peers is a tribute to each of them."

Formed in 2002, LogoLounge (logolounge.com) serves a community of designers who are deeply engaged in logo design, its history and its future.  The projects in every LogoLounge book are selected for their quality, timeliness, relevance, and inspirational nature.  LogoLounge seeks to create an effective mix of large and smaller firms, geographies, budgets, and client types.      The submission process is both competitive and highly selective; each book features the most recent top 2,000 logos selected by industry judges and organized according to trends and keywords.

Woodbury's Graphic Design program grants a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, which is included in the university's accreditation by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).   The BFA is a professional degree, which translates to a top education resulting in strong, competitive student portfolios that stand out in the graphic design industry.  Woodbury students consistently win international and national design awards, and have achieved recognition in entertainment design, web design, advertising design, package design, photography, identity design and environmental graphics.

Small class size allows individual attention from the professional faculty and educational experiences both inside and outside of the classroom, which provides students with the ability to create effective and engaging visual communication solutions.  The program has gained a reputation for graduating top quality designers ready to take their place in the profession.

About Woodbury University

Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California.  The university ranks 15th among the nation's "25 Colleges That Add the Most Value," according to Money Magazine, and is a 2017-18 College of Distinction. Woodbury was a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President's Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program. With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor's degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture.  The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development.  Visit woodbury.edu for more information.

Media Contact
Ken Greenberg
Edge Communications, Inc.
323-469-3397
ken@edgecommunicationsinc.com
End
Source:Woodbury University
Email:***@edgecommunicationsinc.com Email Verified
Tags:Education, Graphic Design, Higher Ed
Industry:Education
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Edge Communications, Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share