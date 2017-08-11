 
5 Moments You will be Thankful to Have Eyelash Extensions!

 
 
Amazing Lash Studio
Amazing Lash Studio
STAMFORD, Conn. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- There's a big difference between wanting something and needing it.  It depends a lot on what type of lifestyle so you have. Eyelash extensions are a beauty alternative that modern women are getting into for a lot of reasons.

Eyelash extensions are a safe alternative to constantly applying mascara and other beauty products for the eyes. Eyelash extensions lengthen and thicken your own natural eyelashes with a professional grade adhesive which never comes in contact with your skin.

1)      In the morning. Do you feel like you spend way too much time in the mornings or evenings getting ready and doing makeup? Extensions can save you a ton of time every day. You can wake up looking and feeling amazing.

2)      On vacation. After the first 48 hours, you can go swimming all you want! So, if you are going on vacation, eyelash extensions can help you save time and relax.

3)      At the gym. You'll be the best-looking girl at the gym with your eyelash extensions! No need to worry about sweating either. Eyelash extensions won't be hurt by sweating.

4)      At a wedding. Whether it's your wedding or a friend's, looking beautiful for the occasion is a number one priority! Eyelash extensions will give you that dramatic, edgy look that you want for the special night.

5)      At work. Aside from the time you will save in the morning getting ready, eyelash extensions can help you look casually beautiful every day at the office.

Check more about ALS Stamford

Amazing Lash Studio Stamford
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Eyelash Extensions, Beauty, Stamford
Beauty
Stamford - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Products
