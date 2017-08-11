News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Godwin Bowman & Martinez Attorneys Recognized Among 2018 Best Lawyers in America
Donald E. Godwin, Chairman and CEO of Godwin Bowman & Martinez, has been named to Best Lawyers in America for a seventh consecutive year in recognition of his commercial litigation practice. Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), Mr. Godwin's celebrated legal career has included such notable accomplishments as the successful defense of Halliburton in the nation's largest environmental lawsuit – the civil litigation stemming from the BP Macondo Well blowout in the Gulf of Mexico. One of the nation's most honored attorneys, he has earned recognition in Chambers USA, is listed among the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America, is ranked regularly by Thomson Reuters among the Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas and by D Magazine among the Best Lawyers in Dallas. Among numerous other honors, Texas Lawbook has named him one of the 50 Lions of the Texas Bar.
Earning selection for a sixth year is George R. Carlton Jr., a founding member of the Firm with more than 40 years of legal experience. Selected to Best Lawyers in America based on his product liability litigation defense work, Mr. Carlton chairs the Godwin Bowman & Martinez Mass Tort Litigation Practice Group. He has been rated AV "Preeminent"
Shareholder Carolyn R. Raines earned Best Lawyers recognition in 2018 for a fifth time, based on her commercial litigation work. A 25-year veteran of the legal field, she brings clients extensive experience in litigation, contract negotiations and corporate governance. Ms. Raines has been recognized multiple times on the list of Thomson Reuters' Texas Super Lawyers, and has earned the rating of AV "Preeminent"
Regarded by many as the definitive guide to legal excellence, Best Lawyers is based on an in-depth peer-review process in which the leading attorneys from across the country provide professional feedback on other lawyers in their respective practice areas.
Godwin Bowman & Martinez PC is a trial and appellate law firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm focuses on a wide array of legal matters including commercial litigation, appellate law, employment law, energy, zoning and condemnation, accountants and lawyers professional liability defense, family law, bankruptcy, trust and estate litigation and more. The Firm's attorneys represent Fortune 500 companies, middle-market leaders and individuals in some of the nation's most public and highstakes trials, and have done so for more than 35 years. To learn more about Godwin Bowman & Martinez, visit http://www.godwinlaw.com.
For more information, please contact Ed Sothcott at 214-939-8626 or
ESothcott@GodwinLaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse