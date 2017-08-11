 
Setiba Aesthetics Group The New Medical Spa's Grand Opening

 
 
Setiba Aesthetics Group Grand Opening
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- "Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself" – Coco Chanel

Save the date!  Join Setiba Aesthetics Group on September 23, 2017, 5PM PDT for our grand opening event at our new location in Westlake Village, California.  Don't forget to be at your best Semi Formal Attire.

For our grand opening,  we are giving away gift cards worth of $100 to all of our guests!

We are going to introduce our special promotion packages that comes with amazing cosmetic services and high end skin care products that is done only by most qualified medical staffs.  The Setiba Team of Doctors, Registered Nurses, Dermatologist, Estheticians and Office Staff will also be there to celebrate with us.  It will surely be an eventful evening!  Be sure to RSVP on our event page!

You can also enjoy up to 30% OFF on your first treatment!

How to get up to 30% OFF?

Step 1 : Like us on Facebook @

https://www.facebook.com/SetibaAestheticsGroup

Step 2 : Follow us on Instagram @

https://www.instagram.com/setibagroup

Step 3 : DM us your name and email (we will send you the voucher via email)

It's that simple!

See you there!

About Setiba Aesthetics Group

Setiba Aesthetics Group is a collaboration of world-class beauty experts team up to provide the most efficient and world-renowned services for each and every client that would like to pamper their skin and stay beautiful for as long as Setiba Aesthetics Group is here to feel you and make you the best version of you.

Contact:

Company: Setiba Aesthetics Group

Address: 101 North Westlake Blvd Westlake Village, CA 91362

Phone: (805) 703-0000

Email add: inquiry@setibagroup.com

Website: https://setibagroup.com

