News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Family Law Attorney Esther R. Donald Named Partner at GoransonBain
With determination and compassion divorce lawyer guides clients
"Esther's relentless focus on finding the right solutions for her clients has earned her the respect of her peers and the trust of her clients," said Curtis W. Harrison II, Managing Partner. "Her strong sense of integrity and leadership skills will be an invaluable asset in guiding her in her new role as a Partner in the firm," he added.
Donald began her career as a commercial litigator in a well-respected Dallas law firm. She was drawn to the problem-solving aspect of the practice working with some of the best lawyers in town. At the same time, she was yearning for more meaning and purpose in her life's work. She found her true passion when joining a small family law firm in Plano where she could positively impact personal lives.
In 2014, the opportunity to join GoransonBain opened the door to a larger family law firm where the depth of experience could provide even better solutions for her clients.
"As opposing counsel, I was always impressed with the integrity of the GoransonBain lawyers and their constructive, intelligent approach to family law," she said. Now, as a Partner in the firm, she plans to build on the firm's strong culture, positive work environment and reputation for honesty and exceptional client value.
Donald is a graduate of the University of Texas School of Law where she was Associate Editor of the Texas Law Review. She earned her Bachelor of Arts with Honors from the University of Texas at Austin. She was included in the Best Lawyers in America in the field of Family in 2017 and selected to the Texas Super Lawyers list in 2016.
She is a member of Temple Emanu-El, and a long-time volunteer at her children's school and Jewish Family Service.
About GoransonBain, PLCC
GoransonBain (http://www.gbfamilylaw.com/
In 2016, GoransonBain was named a Top Workplace in Dallas by the Dallas Morning News. Beyond the top 5 ranking among small 100 businesses in the Dallas area, the firm was also recognized for best work/life flexibility.
The firm maintains three Texas offices in Dallas, Plano and Austin.
Contact
Elizabeth Ferris
***@ferrisconsult.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse