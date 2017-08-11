News By Tag
Woodbury's Nan Rae Gallery to Host Exhibition of Brad Killam Paintings, Duane Paul Sculpture
Two-Person Showcase Opens with Afternoon Reception on Aug. 27; On-Campus Exhibit Runs Through Sept. 24
Who: Brad Killam'sabstract paintings emphasize surface and color to flirt with ruminations on the natural world. These foreground-centric images keenly use the painterly surface and spontaneous gesture as intuitive guideposts. Based in Milwaukee, Killam has been featured in 43 solo and two-person exhibitions and more than 75 group exhibitions. In 1999, he co-founded The Suburban in Oak Park, IL. In 2008 he co-founded Poor Farm Exhibitions and Press in Little Wolf, Wis. He co-directs both spaces with artist, writer and curator Michelle Grabner. Killam is currently Associate Professor of Fine and Applied Arts at College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, IL. He was awarded a Master of Fine Arts degree at University of Illinois, Chicago, in 1993.
Duane Paul's work is "concentrated on the fractured, fragmented memories of childhood, strung together and conflated by my adult reflection on past memories and experiences."
When: Opening reception: Sunday, August 27, from 3 – 5 p.m.
Gallery hours: Weds. 12 - 8 p.m., Thurs. – Sun., 12 - 5 p.m.
Exhibition closes September 24
Where: Woodbury University
Nan Rae Gallery
7500 Glen Oaks Blvd.
Burbank 91504
818.252.5212
For info:
https://woodbury.edu/
https://www.facebook.com/
About Woodbury University
Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California. The university ranks 15th among the nation's "25 Colleges That Add the Most Value," according to Money Magazine, and is a 2017-18 College of Distinction. Woodbury was a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President's Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program. With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor's degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture. The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development. Visit woodbury.edu for more information.
Media Contact
Ken Greenberg
Edge Communications, Inc.
323-469-3397
ken@edgecommunicationsinc.com
