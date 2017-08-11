News By Tag
Vietnam Marine Veteran Receives Celebration of Life & Special Honors
National dream-granting organization's Dreams for Veterans program fulfills final Dream
Thanks to Dream Foundation, TEC Solutions, the Johanniter and other close friends, Michael's celebration will unfold on Sunday, August 20th in Batavia, Ill.
Dream Foundation's Dreams for Veterans program will also be honoring Michael with a Dreams for Veterans Challenge Coin, a Proclamation for the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War and an accompanying Vietnam Lapel Pin. Michael served in the field as a Lance Corporal in the 1st Marine Division for two tours in Vietnam and has yet to be pinned and thanked for his service to our country. Dream Foundation is honored to acknowledge and honor Michael Lynch for his bravery and courage. These special tributes and a special Honor Guard presentation will be delivered by the Honor Guard of the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, and United States Marine Corps.
Michael, who currently receives care from the VA Heinz Hospital in Maryland, writes to Dream Foundation, "I'm excited to celebrate my life with my family and friends."
Press is invited to attend the special ceremony and celebration that will be held at the Lincoln Inn Hotel in Batavia, IL on Sunday, August 20th. Further details and times will be provided upon confirmation. Michael is expecting about 100 friends and family members. Passionate about his military service, the party will be adorned in red, white and blue decorations at Michael's request.
It has been over ten years since Michael and his family have all been together. This special celebration will live in their minds and in their hearts forever.
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 27,000 final Dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified applicant. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state of federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit https://www.DreamFoundation.org/
About Dreams for Veterans:
Dream Foundation created Dreams for Veterans in 2014 to tailor the Dream experience to veterans and their families. Dream recipients are U.S. military veterans who served from World War II to the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, every conflict in between, during peacetime and currently serve on active duty and in the Reserve and National Guard. This program acknowledges veterans and honors their service by fulfilling their final Dream, providing them, their families and caregivers inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. For more information, please visit: https://www.DreamFoundation.org/
