Beacon Publishing Group Releases "The Missing Boys" Written By Author G. Richard Hoard

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "The Missing Boys" written by author G. Richard Hoard and narrated by Gregory Walston in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!In the past 18 months four young men have gone missing from Tyson County.When 14-year-old Ryan Westmore's older brother Phil abruptly flees home after taking a job hauling auto parts, Ryan suspects that all five boys have been murdered. But proving a murder isn't easy in a dying county where many high school graduates leave to find a better life.Phil's former girlfriend is the next to suspect foul play, and together, she and Ryan attempt to involve her father, Monty Floyd, the District Attorney of Tyson County. Monty is sympathetic to their fears, but where is the evidence?With the Tyson pool closed for the summer, Ryan, a champion swimmer, must find another place to train. When he and his two friends discover a nearby secluded lake, Ryan swims for stardom but stumbles across the evidence necessary to put an end to Tyson's trail of tears.Download your copy of "The Missing Boys" written by G. Richard Hoard and narrated by Gregory Walston on audible here:The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com