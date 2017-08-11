 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

Using TouchPad Touch Screen Controllers in Building Automation

The Benefits of Using a TouchPad Touch Screen Control in Industrial Applications
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Technology has always been behind a driving force in businesses to increase its profits, as well increase its productivity in its employees.  Automation in the work space has been in overdrive as applications and electronic systems usage has increased. To control such devices, buildings are turning to TouchPad touch screen controllers for interfacing their industrial machines, right down to their smallest devices.

Whether it is controlling one light in a cubical or lighting a whole floor, it can be all programmed by ICP DAS USA's TPD-280-H. Using a TouchPad touch screen controller has many advantages. For starters, the controller is small but powerful. The TPD-280-H can fit into a regular electrical wall mount outlet; perfect when space is limited. The TPD-280-H is very user-friendly. Its high resolution TFT color touch has a simple interface, guiding the user by its on-screen menu guide, allowing for less mistakes compared to using multiple switches. This makes the best choice to upgrade the mechanical switch to intelligent control pads.

Programming is a breeze. ICP DAS USA provides all the software you will need to create an application program in less than 30 minutes, allowing to use your device right away. With all the features provided, TPD-series touch HMI Devices makes it the most cost effective HMI Device in the market.

To learn more about the variety of ideas and real projects integrated with ICP DAS hardware, visit our website at http://www.icpdas-usa.com, or give us a call, toll free,  at 1-888-971-9888 and one of our engineers would be happy to assist in reviewing the project requirements, ensuring that the highest quality solution is presented in your final application.

Interested in this project? Get more information at: https://www.icpdas-usa.com/tpd_280_h.html

Media Contact
ICP DAS USA
sales@icpdas-usa.com
Source:
Email:***@icpdas-usa.com Email Verified
