News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Using TouchPad Touch Screen Controllers in Building Automation
The Benefits of Using a TouchPad Touch Screen Control in Industrial Applications
Whether it is controlling one light in a cubical or lighting a whole floor, it can be all programmed by ICP DAS USA's TPD-280-H. Using a TouchPad touch screen controller has many advantages. For starters, the controller is small but powerful. The TPD-280-H can fit into a regular electrical wall mount outlet; perfect when space is limited. The TPD-280-H is very user-friendly. Its high resolution TFT color touch has a simple interface, guiding the user by its on-screen menu guide, allowing for less mistakes compared to using multiple switches. This makes the best choice to upgrade the mechanical switch to intelligent control pads.
Programming is a breeze. ICP DAS USA provides all the software you will need to create an application program in less than 30 minutes, allowing to use your device right away. With all the features provided, TPD-series touch HMI Devices makes it the most cost effective HMI Device in the market.
To learn more about the variety of ideas and real projects integrated with ICP DAS hardware, visit our website at http://www.icpdas-
Interested in this project? Get more information at: https://www.icpdas-
Media Contact
ICP DAS USA
sales@icpdas-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse