Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Earns National Award for Real Estate Innovation
"We are delighted to be recognized by Inman for our powerful commitment to leading edge innovation in our ever evolving industry," said Patricia J. Petersen, President and CEO of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. "To be named as one of the top innovators among major real estate organizations across the country is tremendously satisfying. From our Technology, Sales and Marketing initiatives to the inventive strategies of our managers and agents, our focus is always on new ways to better serve our clients and customers."
"The Inman Innovators include entrepreneurs pushing the old ways aside, data scientists discovering new ways to examine behavior, marketers inventing new ways to showcase properties, agents developing new ways to reach clients, companies building new technologies, brokerages creating whole new ways of doing business," said Inman publisher Brad Inman. They are leading us into the future of real estate."
Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.danielgale.com/
Photo caption: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty's Inman Innovator Award-winning Marketing and Technology team (l-r): Marketing Director Abby Sheeline, Chief Technology Officer Jonathan Evans, Chief Information Officer Susan Poli, and Senior VP of Marketing and Technology James Phelps Retz.
