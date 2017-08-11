 
Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Earns National Award for Real Estate Innovation

 
 
COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, one of the nation's leading realtors, has been recognized nationally as one of the top Inman Innovators, earning the Silver Award (first runner up) among "the visionaries, the forward-thinking, the tech-savvy… the creative minds always pushing boundaries," as determined by Inman, one of the largest publishers of real estate news and information in the industry.  The top 2017 Inman Innovators were revealed at the Inman Connect conference in San Francisco last week.

"We are delighted to be recognized by Inman for our powerful commitment to leading edge innovation in our ever evolving industry," said Patricia J. Petersen, President and CEO of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.  "To be named as one of the top innovators among major real estate organizations across the country is tremendously satisfying.  From our Technology, Sales and Marketing initiatives to the inventive strategies of our managers and agents, our focus is always on new ways to better serve our clients and customers."

"The Inman Innovators include entrepreneurs pushing the old ways aside, data scientists discovering new ways to examine behavior, marketers inventing new ways to showcase properties, agents developing new ways to reach clients, companies building new technologies, brokerages creating whole new ways of doing business," said Inman publisher Brad Inman.   They are leading us into the future of real estate."

Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.danielgale.com/)consistently leads the nation in achieving one of the highest average sales prices in the country.  Daniel Gale Sotheby's is a $3.1 billion dollar organization with 900 sales associates in 28 offices spanning Long Island and Queens.  Services include a Relocation Division, an award-winning Marketing & Technology Department, a Development Marketing Group, Commercial and Rental Divisions; and Ambassador Abstract (http://www.ambabstract.com/) Title company.  The Sotheby's International Realty® (http://www.sothebysrealty.com/)affiliate for Long Island and Queens since 1976, Daniel Gale Sotheby's has gained national and international recognition, including top honors worldwide.  In addition to its place on the Regents Board of "Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate," Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty is on The Broker Council of Real Trends, The Asian Real Estate Association and The Realty Alliance (comprising some of the real estate industry's most influential companies with participation "by invitation only").  For more information, visit www.danielgale.com.​

Photo caption:  Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty's Inman Innovator Award-winning Marketing and Technology team (l-r):  Marketing Director Abby Sheeline, Chief Technology Officer Jonathan Evans, Chief Information Officer Susan Poli, and Senior VP of Marketing and Technology James Phelps Retz.

Source:Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty
