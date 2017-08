Church of Scientology Continues Human Rights Campaign at Anti-Hate Vigil in Tampa

Vigil

-- In continuing its campaign of human rights for all, the Church of Scientology joined in decrying discrimination when on August 13religious leaders and heads of various rights organizations gathered at the Joe Chillura Courthouse Square. Hundreds of people, black and white, from various backgrounds, creeds and religions came together to honor the life of Heather Hayer who was killed at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last week. Those attending carried signs and wore t-shirts promoting their messages and joining representatives of organizations and faiths, including, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Judaism, Islam, Christianity, Scientology and more.The Church of Scientology sponsors United for Human Rights, an international non-religious, non-profit organization that educates on human rights for all people. It is one of the Church's goals to create advocates for the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the 1948 document created by the United Nations and which includes an article promoting no discrimination. Reverend Pat Harney, the Public Relations Director for the Church of Scientology's spiritual headquarters, told the August 13rally:"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech is as applicable today as it was in 1963 sharing a dream we are still fighting for: 'I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.'"After several guest speakers, each voicing their opinions about the violence and un-American messages being promoted at recent White Nationalist rallies, the crowd carrying several banners, marched through Downtown Tampa."An event like this affirms the fact that as long as we stand firm together on the principle of human rights for all, hate will not prevail," said Reverend Harney.For more information about the Church of Scientology, please call (727) 467-6860 or email dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all," the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org ( https://www.globenewswire.com/ Tracker?data= Fs_z3H8wk6eOJP... ).