National Immunization Awareness Month
Immunization is the process where a person is made immune or resistant to an infectious disease by administering a vaccine. This vaccine stimulates a person's immune system to protect her or him against disease. The World Health Organization estimates that immunization prevents between 2 and 3 million deaths per year.
Children and Immunizations
Young children should receive immunizations in a regular schedule in order to protect them against more than a dozen preventable diseases, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here in the Coachella Valley, most parents follow these immunization schedules with ease, as illustrated by HARC's local data.
Specifically, most parents of young children (ages 5 and under) find immunization schedules easy to understand (88.7%) and have doctors or clinics who regularly remind them when it's time for their child's vaccination (77.2%).
However, 24.3% of local parents of young children—nearly 7,000 parents—say that they need help with immunization services in the Coachella Valley. Thus, it's clear that services designed to educate and assist parents of young children with vaccinations are an important part of a healthy Coachella Valley community.
Adults and Immunizations
Vaccines are not just for children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all adults get the influenza (flu) vaccine each year. However, HARC's research demonstrates that only 43.9% of Coachella Valley adults have had a flu vaccine in the past year, a rate far lower than recommended. Additionally, some sub-groups have even lower rates of vaccinations—
To learn more about vaccinations and about National Immunization Awareness Month, please visit www.cdc.gov/
About HARC
HARC is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization based in Palm Desert, CA. HARC provides research and evaluation services in the field of health, wellness, and quality of life, with a special focus on the Coachella Valley. To learn more about HARC, visit www.HARCdata.org
Theresa Sama
