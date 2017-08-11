 
News By Tag
* Leadership
* Chief Medical Officer
* Nonprofit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Akron
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Inc. Names New Chief Medical Officer

 
 
Dr. E. Demond Scott
Dr. E. Demond Scott
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Leadership
* Chief Medical Officer
* Nonprofit

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Akron - Ohio - US

Subject:
* Executives

AKRON, Ohio - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Edward Demond Scott, MD, was appointed as the new Chief Medical Officer of AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Inc. Dr. Scott joined the AxessPointe team in November 2014 as a provider at the Kent location.

Dr. Scott previously served as the Executive Director for the Center for Health Equity at Summa Health System. The center focused on recognizing and addressing obstacles to health and providing high-quality care for those who live in underserved communities.

Dr. Scott has also held positions at Robinson Memorial Hospital Affiliates (now University Hospitals Portage Medical Center), Austintown Ambulatory Emergency Room, Ohio North East Health Systems, Inc. and is an assistant professor at Northeast Ohio Medical University.

He attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology, received his MD from Wright State University School of Medicine and completed his residency through the Summa Health System/Akron City Hospital Family Practice Residency Program. A few years following his residency, Dr. Scott earned a Master of Public Health, with a concentration in Minority Health/Health Disparities from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health.

Dr. Scott is actively involved in the community and has served on numerous committees, including: the Akron Minority Health Roundtable, the Summit County Public Health Office of Minority Health Advisory Board, United Healthcare Physician Advisory Council and multiple Summa Health System committees. He specializes in Family Medicine and is respected and well-liked by professional colleagues and his patients.

Dr. Scott succeeds Dr. Charles Dhyanchand, who served as CMO of AxessPointe since June 2012.

AxessPointe Community Health Center is a federally qualified health center (or FQHC, commonly called a community health center) with five current sites in Northeast Ohio, including three in Akron, one in Kent and one in Barberton. A FQHC is a not-for-profit corporation that delivers primary medical, dental and preventive health services in medically underserved areas. AxessPointe also provides behavioral health and OB-GYN services. Originally named Akron Community Health Resources, Inc., the first center was located in Akron, and received funding in 1994 from the Bureau of Primary Health Care to establish the first federally qualified health center in Summit County. AxessPointe now employs more than 100 care providers at its five locations. Visit http://axesspointe.org to learn more.
End
Source:
Email:***@axesspointe.org Email Verified
Phone:3305648651
Tags:Leadership, Chief Medical Officer, Nonprofit
Industry:Medical
Location:Akron - Ohio - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AxessPointe Community Health Centers News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share