August 2017
Texpak Inc. Launches New Website

 
 
Texpak Launches New Website
FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Texpak recently launched a new website, featuring products and services geared towards providing business solutions to various manufacturers, distribution centers and growers.

The new Texpak website is designed to help online visitors navigate easily to their category of interest, via a user-friendly interface and logical navigation. Main sections include information on: Thermal Printing, Labels, Tags, Fasteners and Fastening Tools, Industrial Packaging and Labeling Equipment, Clips, Cable Ties, and Hooks.

Industries served include: Apparel, Horticultural, Food, Manufacturing and Warehousing.

Texpak, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is the originator of the plastic and aluminum clips used in the packaging of apparel. For over 80 years. Texpak's products and services have expanded, making them one of the world's leading suppliers of product identification and packaging specialties to manufacturers.

Texpak's corporate philosophy is based on what their customers regularly request: "Simple Solutions to Complicated Problems"

Please visit Texpak's new website to learn more: http://www.texpak.com/
Source:Texpak
Email:***@optonline.net Email Verified
Tags:Texpak, Apparel, Labels
Industry:Apparel
Location:Franklin Square - New York - United States
