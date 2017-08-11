News By Tag
Investa Management Moves Headquarters
St. Louis company renovates, relocates to state-of-the-art building
Investa Management – which includes The Battlegrounds, BSR Services, Cedar Lake Cellars, and Champion Salt – recently moved its headquarters to 2451 Schuetz Rd. in Maryland Heights. The company was previously located at 2340 Verna Ave., a nearly 11,000-square-
The new office will be the headquarters for BSR Services, St. Louis' largest locally owned and operated snow and ice management provider. The building will be the corporate offices for The Battlegrounds, St. Louis' largest permanent mud run obstacle course; Cedar Lake Cellars, a local winery and event venue, and; Champion Salt, a bulk de-icing road salt supplier. Both The Battlegrounds and Cedar Lake Cellars are located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo. Champion Salt is located at 201 Rover St. in Everett, Mass.
The recent renovations include the addition of a more than 7,000-square-
The new 60,000-square-
BSR Services installed a 65' commercial truck wash to reduce the maintenance costs of the company's fleet. The industrial-strength truck wash takes approximately four minutes to clean each vehicle. It is equipped with undercarriage sprayers, wheel washers, side-rotating nozzles, multiple soap arches, and a complete drying system. BSR Services purchased the truck wash from Hydro-Chem Systems, which is located in Grand Rapids, Mich.
"This facility offers all the solutions we need to take BSR Services to the next level in terms of providing the best snow and ice management for our customers," said Bolm. "Our state-of-the-
Cushman Wakefield served as the broker, ARCO as the construction company, Clearpath Development Partners as the developer, Stock & Associates as the engineering firm, Integration Excellence as the systems integration expert, and Central Bank as the financial institution.
"My goal in creating this building was to keep our BSR Services' team safe throughout the winter months since they work day and night providing snow and ice management,"
For more information, call (314) 569-3005 or visit the website at http://www.investamgmt.com.
