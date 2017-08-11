 
News By Tag
* BSR Services
* Cedar Lake Cellars
* The Battlegrounds
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211


Investa Management Moves Headquarters

St. Louis company renovates, relocates to state-of-the-art building
 
 
Investa Management's new headquarters
Investa Management's new headquarters
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* BSR Services
* Cedar Lake Cellars
* The Battlegrounds

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* St. Louis - Missouri - US

ST. LOUIS - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- After 20 years at its same location, a company comprised of businesses that focuses on mud, wine, salt and snow has plowed a new path to a bigger and better home.

Investa Management – which includes The Battlegrounds, BSR Services, Cedar Lake Cellars, and Champion Salt – recently moved its headquarters to 2451 Schuetz Rd. in Maryland Heights.  The company was previously located at 2340 Verna Ave., a nearly 11,000-square-foot building less than a mile from the new headquarters, for the past 20 years.  Investa Management owner Carl Bolm purchased the 52,000+-square-foot Schuetz building on 3.6 acres of land in 2016.

The new office will be the headquarters for BSR Services, St. Louis' largest locally owned and operated snow and ice management provider.  The building will be the corporate offices for The Battlegrounds, St. Louis' largest permanent mud run obstacle course; Cedar Lake Cellars, a local winery and event venue, and; Champion Salt, a bulk de-icing road salt supplier.  Both The Battlegrounds and Cedar Lake Cellars are located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo.  Champion Salt is located at 201 Rover St. in Everett, Mass.

The recent renovations include the addition of a more than 7,000-square-foot salt dome standing 64'W x 113'H with the capability to store 8,000 tons of bulk salt product.  Exterior renovations will take place this fall.

The new 60,000-square-foot headquarters features an expanded office space plus a renovated main warehouse where the BSR Services' fleet of more than 40 trucks will be stored during the winter months.  A 3,000-square-foot training room was designed to accommodate the company's training program, BSR University, and its more than 500 team members.

BSR Services installed a 65' commercial truck wash to reduce the maintenance costs of the company's fleet.  The industrial-strength truck wash takes approximately four minutes to clean each vehicle.  It is equipped with undercarriage sprayers, wheel washers, side-rotating nozzles, multiple soap arches, and a complete drying system.  BSR Services purchased the truck wash from Hydro-Chem Systems, which is located in Grand Rapids, Mich.

"This facility offers all the solutions we need to take BSR Services to the next level in terms of providing the best snow and ice management for our customers," said Bolm.  "Our state-of-the-art building incorporates the industry's most savvy integration program, as well as a central dispatch system which monitors and manages our team during even the harshest storms."

Cushman Wakefield served as the broker, ARCO as the construction company, Clearpath Development Partners as the developer, Stock & Associates as the engineering firm, Integration Excellence as the systems integration expert, and Central Bank as the financial institution.

"My goal in creating this building was to keep our BSR Services' team safe throughout the winter months since they work day and night providing snow and ice management," Bolm added.  "This expansive property also has the capability to keep all Investa Management companies under one roof, which is more cost effective and time efficient when working with our clients."

For more information, call (314) 569-3005 or visit the website at http://www.investamgmt.com.

Contact
Carl Bolm
***@investamgmt.com
End
Source:Investa Management
Email:***@investamgmt.com
Tags:BSR Services, Cedar Lake Cellars, The Battlegrounds
Industry:Business
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
brandvein aaranson public relations, inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share