News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
John R. Wood Annouceces Top Producers for July 2017
Top real estate professionals at John R. Wood Island Real Estate announced for the month of July.
Phaidra McDermott, A true "Florida girl", Phaidra has lived on Sanibel Island since she was three. Growing up surrounded by Sanibel's unparalleled natural beauty helps to set her apart from the majority of island Realtors who have only been in the area for a short time. She enjoys sharing her vast knowledge of this island paradise with her clients, and her deep love for Sanibel and Captiva is positively contagious! Having also traveled extensively — from the mountains of Thailand to the shores of South America — she combines a world-based perspective with her local knowledge and island real estate expertise.
For the past seven consecutive years, Phaidra has been the overall top producer for John R Wood in Lee County and in the top one percent of all Florida Realtors statewide. In 2016 she achieved a landmark, selling both the highest priced home on Sanibel and the highest on Captiva. Her portfolio continually offers real estate representing the unique diversity of our islands.
Top Pending Sales: Jolene Hardy
Jolene Hardy has 20 plus years experience in Marketing and Advertising for such national clients such as Ford, Coca Cola Foods, and Conoco to name a few. And an extensive background in interior design with a high energy enthusiasm.
Born in Seattle, raised in a small beach town in Southern California. Jolene received a BFA degree in Graphic Design and Marketing from California State University Northridge (CSUN), as well as having studied at Pellissippi State University in the field of Interior Design. "Real Estate allows me to help my customers present their home in the most favorable light with staging suggestions, while my advertising background helps me to research where to find the most buyers", says Jolene.
Jolene enjoys working with both buyers and sellers. From families that live here, seasonal residents, or investors, she is the recommended agent by many past customers that laud her abilities to find just the right property while immensely enjoying the process.
Top Listing Agent - Susan Yarab
Susan Yarab fell in love with Southwest Florida after vacationing with family and moved here in the 80's. Her successful executive career required over a dozen relocations to various cities (Charlotte, NC; Cincinnati, OH; Nashua, NH; Framingham, MA). While this moved her away from Florida, it gave her valuable personal experience buying and selling homes. In 2014 Susan moved back to Southwest Florida and relocated to a boating community on a small private island in Fort Myers.
As a previous retail executive in Fortune 500 companies, Susan consistently received the prestigious annual President's Club Award for top customer experience ratings, and highest sales and profitability. Some of Susan's strengths include her well-developed marketing abilities, her certifications and expertise in negotiating, strong financial acumen, time management and organization skills and most importantly her ability and passion to serve others, This made choosing a career in Real Estate an unequivocal choice. She is very active in the community and is always striving to make a difference.
Productivity Award: The Starr Family Team
Elise Starr, GRI, CNE, AHWD - Elise has over thirty years of successful real estate experience. She has expertise in residential, commercial, industrial sales and construction as well as restoration of historical buildings. Tom brings his military discipline and business expertise to the team. He has experience in sales, marketing, and real estate investing. Tom has also earned the ChFc (Chartered Financial Consultant) designation. He served as Past President Council of Economic Development for Alachua County, Florida. Growing up in Baton Rouge, La., Elise attended Louisiana State University and began her career in that fine city. Elise has been in Southwest Florida for over ten years and is an area expert having extensive knowledge regarding location, schools, the arts, and shopping.
Tom Starr, CNE- served in the United States Navy and was qualified in the submarine service. He served aboard one of the first Ballistic Missile Nuclear Submarines. USS Abraham Lincoln SSB(N) 602. A native of Pennsylvania, he has been a resident of Florida for over 20 years. Tom graduated from Otterbein University with a business degree. He also is a Chartered Financial Consultant. Previously, Tom was Vice President Agency Sales with Nationwide Insurance Company. Elise is very active in her profession. She serves on the Grievance Committee and teaches Pathways to Professionalism for the Realtor Association of Royal Palm Coast Realtor® Association. She has served on other committees including Knowledge Services and the Leadership Academy. Both Elise & Tom are members of The National Association of Realtors. Elise and Tom live in a "boating community" and have extensive knowledge of waterfront properties.
Rob Starr - Living in the Fort Myers area for nearly ten years, Robert has extensive knowledge of Fort Myers and Sanibel real estate listings. Robert is a hard working, seasoned real estate agent and will exceed your highest expectations in finding your new home or selling your existing home. We are area experts and with Honesty and Integrity as our philosophy.
Learn more at http://www.SanibelRealEstateMarket.com
Contact
Rebecca Look
***@sanibelmarketplace.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse