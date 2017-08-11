News By Tag
South Fulton's Enon Road Estate Sells For Record Price
Highest Home Sale Price in Two Years Takes Impressive Home Off The Market.
At a sales price of $710,000, 1968 Enon Road is the highest sale in the past 2 years in Atlanta's 30311, 30331 and 30349 zip codes. The home closed on August 14.
"After a couple of reductions, we held firm on the price, because the value is there", explained Cheryl Dukes, the Realtor who represented the seller in this transaction. "This is easily a 1.5 million dollar home in some other parts of the metro area. So for the buyers to snag it at less than half that price is fantastic for them. They got themselves a bargain." The home offers an impressive list of amenities such as a private first floor master, central vac, intercom system, programmable steam shower, two kitchens, indoor hot tub and heavy architectural design.
The property was a challenge to appraise, given the scarcity of high end sales in the South Fulton marketplace. Depressed South Fulton home values — which have not yet caught up to other parts of the booming metro area's real estate scape — also contributed to appraisal challenges. But with the unwavering desire of both the buyer and seller to make a deal, along with the strong efforts of Dukes, the buyers' representative (Bilal Shareef) and buyers' lender (Eric Pepper), they all came to the table and reached agreement.
After rounds of negotiations and strategic moves to get the deal to work, the buyers have a home they love and the sellers — having already left the city — are happy to get the home off of their books and put some cash in their pockets. "I love that we were able to get a win-win", claimed Dukes. "And I hope this sale will help pull up the value of other homes for sale in the South Fulton area."
Full of excitement, the buyers moved into their new home on closing day. The new owners intend to plant roots and stick around awhile. Their trophy home will indeed make them the envy of their family, friends and neighbors. There were a couple of prospective buyers waiting in the wings, calling and checking-in every few days in hopes of the deal going south, but fortunately everything worked out for the buyers and sellers — and all other prospects had to be turned away. "I am glad we were able to pull together and make it work", beamed Dukes. "This home couldn't have changed ownership among nicer families!"
For a brief period, Photos of this home may be viewed at http://1968EnonRoad.Info ###
Cheryl Dukes is a Realtor with Solid Source Realty and one of less than 1% of real estate agents in the country with the Premier Luxury Marketing Consultant designation. She can be reached at 404-606-9921.
Bilal Shareef is a Broker with Advanced Realty Concepts. He can be reached at 404-484-3111.
Eric Pepper is a Loan Consultant with LoanDepot. He can be reached at 770-651-1996.
