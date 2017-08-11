League of Women Voters of PB County Invites Public to 2 Thought-Provoking Events in September

League of Women Voters

-- League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County Invites the Public to Thought-Provoking Events on Two Wednesdays Next Month· Why Courts Matter – September 20 in Atlantis· Constitutional Crises (de jour) – September 27 in WPB(West Palm Beach, FL – August 14, 2017) The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County is inviting the public to two issues-oriented, thought-provoking events next month:Hot Topics LuncheonWednesday, September 20 in AtlantisWHY COURTS MATTER'The Impact Federal Court Decisions Have on Daily Lives'The main speaker is Nancy Abudu, Director of Legal Operation for ACLU of Florida. This luncheon event will be held from 11 am to 1 pm at the Atlantis Country Club, 190 Atlantis Boulevard in Lake Worth. The cost to attend is $25 before September 10, and $35 afterwards. Register online at http://lwvpbc.org or call Estelle Friedman 561.968.4123.Cool Topics DiscussionWednesday, September 27 in West Palm BeachCONSTITUTIONAL CRISES (de jour)Guaranteed to Keep You 'Up at Night'· Is Emolument Clause on the Menu?· Is Treason Only Eaten Rare?· What's the Difference Between Collusion and Conspiracy?· Is the Mythical Shangri-la the Only True 'Sanctuary City?'· At What Constitutional Temperature Does One Bake a High Crime or Misdemeanor?· Is Gerrymandering Still a Delectable Political Dish· Is There a Recipe for 'Cooking the Goose' of the Special Counsel?The main speaker is Irving Labovitz, J.D., Adjunct Professor Business Law at Florida Atlantic University. This important and informative presentation followed by Q&A will be held at 6 pm at the Palm Beach Post Auditorium, 2751 S. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach (the southwest corner of Dixie and Belvedere Road). While there is no cost to attend this event, interested people are encouraged to register in advance online at www.lwvpbc.org.About the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County:The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County is a nonpartisan political organization of women and men of all ages and backgrounds, encouraging informed and active participation in government through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters of the United States believes that voting is a fundamental citizen right that must be guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.lwvpbc.org or www.facebook.com/lwvpbc.Available for Interview:+ For 9/20 – WHY COURTS MATTER:Nancy Cohenneccoh@me.com+ For 9/27 – CONSTITUTIONAL CRISES (de jour):Karen WilkersonKarenwilkerson4498@comcast.netMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net