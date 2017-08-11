News By Tag
Inspiring Speaker and Sales Expert, Tina M. Meitl, Encourages Critical Thinking Skills
OBERLIN, KS – August 17, 2017 – Tina M. Meitl, Sales Superstar, Inspirational Speaker and co-author of the best-selling book, Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy has posted a new blog on her website entitled, "The Importance of Developing Critical Thinking Skills." Ms. Meitl reveals that most people are taught what to think instead of how to think for oneself.
Meitl begins with a question. "Have you ever been in a meeting, whether for business, community planning or a mastermind group and had someone bore the entire gathering with a mind-dump of what they think they know about a topic?" She continues adding, "As a speaker, coach, mentor and trainer, I see this happen more often than not which is why I am now calling for those of you who want to start a business or get involved in your community in a meaningful way to develop your critical thinking skills."
Meitl points out that, "Critical thinking is a skill that can be learned." She adds, "Unfortunately the trend in education is to teach children what to think instead of teaching them how to think." Meitl elaborates, "In the educational system in this country we are simply subjected to a lot of information in order to pass a test. We memorize what is needed, take the test and we promptly forget what we memorized."
According to Meitl, "Critical thinking requires utilizing our higher faculties to understand and evaluate subject matter. It is the ability to think for one's self and responsibly make those decisions that affect one's life."
The entire blog can be read at http://www.tinammeitl.com/
About Tina M. Meitl
Tina M Meitl is a best-selling author and inspirational public speaker who shares her message of transformation with audiences internationally and throughout the United States. Graduating from the American College, LUTCF and the University of Kansas Graduate School of Business, Meitl currently holds an agent's license in her home state of Kansas as well as Nebraska. She also holds certifications with GAMA International:
Meitl is the recipient of numerous awards and accolades throughout her career as well, some of which include MDRT, Life Rookie of the Year, Blue Vase, Blue Vase Elite, Heritage, Heritage Elite, All American, Super All American, Life Agent of the Year, and Pacesetters. She was also recognized by America's Premier Experts® as one of the leading experts in her field. The organization recognizes leading experts across various industries committed to publishing content of the benefit of consumers and journalists.
Meitl was also recently honored with a 2016-2017 VIP Woman of the Year award from the National Association of Professional Women. Inducted as a Pinnacle Member into the Continental Who's Who, Meitl received the Recognition of Excellence. Memberships are limited to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and achievement in their occupation, industry or profession.
Involved as a community leader, Meitl proudly supports WKCAC, One Hundred Women, raising funds for the organization. She has also been active with her local 4-H for more than 20 years as a leader, parent, teacher, and judge. Most recently she is the co-author of the best-selling book Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy, and is a certified member of the impactful John Maxwell Team.
