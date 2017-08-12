 
News By Tag
* Re Max
* Residential Real Estate
* Las Colinas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

RE/MAX Agent Donna Wall Earns Hall of Fame Award

 
 
RE/MAX Recognizes Local Real Estate for Outstanding Business Achievement
RE/MAX Recognizes Local Real Estate for Outstanding Business Achievement
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Re Max
Residential Real Estate
Las Colinas

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Texas - US

LAS COLINAS, Texas - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Donna Wall of The Donna Wall Real Estate Team, with RE/MAX DFW Associates, has received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, which honors successful agents who have earned more than $1 million in commissions during their careers with the company. Less than twenty-three percent of all active RE/MAX agents have earned this prestigious award since its inception.

Combined, Donna and her daughter and business partner, Melissa Hobbs have over 12 years experience in the Dallas/Fort Worth Market and believe every client deserves exceptional service and in providing their clients with honesty, integrity and professionalism. "We're passionate about serving others in real estate and it shows in all that we do," said Donna.

"Clients always come first, and with the tools and resources RE/MAX provides, we know we're capable of giving them the best value in service in making our clients' dreams come true."

Mark Wolfe, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX DFW Associates, says he is very impressed with Donna's work ethics and professional attitude towards her business. "Donna Wall's diligent devotion to serving clients has allowed her to attain this high recognition," he said.

Among Donna's list of achievements, she has earned the RE/MAX Gold Club. Donna Wall is married and a mother of four adult children and has 6 grandchildren. She is an active member at Christ Church in Irving, TX, and enjoys sports and reading.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 115,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Donna Wall can be contacted at the Las Colinas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.929.0670 or via email at donnaw@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rmdfw.com Email Verified
Tags:Re Max, Residential Real Estate, Las Colinas
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RE/MAX DFW Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share