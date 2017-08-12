News By Tag
RE/MAX Agent Donna Wall Earns Hall of Fame Award
Combined, Donna and her daughter and business partner, Melissa Hobbs have over 12 years experience in the Dallas/Fort Worth Market and believe every client deserves exceptional service and in providing their clients with honesty, integrity and professionalism. "We're passionate about serving others in real estate and it shows in all that we do," said Donna.
"Clients always come first, and with the tools and resources RE/MAX provides, we know we're capable of giving them the best value in service in making our clients' dreams come true."
Mark Wolfe, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX DFW Associates, says he is very impressed with Donna's work ethics and professional attitude towards her business. "Donna Wall's diligent devotion to serving clients has allowed her to attain this high recognition,"
Among Donna's list of achievements, she has earned the RE/MAX Gold Club. Donna Wall is married and a mother of four adult children and has 6 grandchildren. She is an active member at Christ Church in Irving, TX, and enjoys sports and reading.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 115,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Donna Wall can be contacted at the Las Colinas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.929.0670 or via email at donnaw@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.
