TRU Staffing Partners CEO Receives 2017 ILTA Publication Award

-- TRU Staffing Partners, an award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in e-discovery and cybersecurity, today announces Jared Coseglia, founder and CEO, has been awarded a 2017 ILTA (International Legal Technology Association)Publication Award: Outstanding Magazine Article by a Business Partner for the article "Moving into Management: What You Need To Get From Here to There (https://www.trustaffingpartners.com/uploaded/content/BP-Coseglia.pdf)"that appeared in the Winter 2016 issue of Peer to Peer.The ILTA Publication Awards celebrate the authors who contribute expertise to ILTA publications. The recipients are chosen by ILTA editorial staff who select outstanding writing and creative achievements during the period of July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017. Six different categories were recognized.The following criteria were considerations for the editorial team:- Initial Intake – Did the author deliver an article on deadline and to the specifications discussed. Was the process of working with the author early on one of mutual respect and collaboration?- Editorial Review – Was the article "pitch-perfect,"requiring little (if any) editing other than to conform to ILTA's house style? Was the author receptive to ILTA's editorial suggestions/changes? Was the review process another example of mutual respect and collaboration?- Final Product – Did the article provide deep value to the readership? Was the content readable and engaging? Did the article complement other content in the final publication?Could the content be repurposed for presentation in another format?"I am humbled to be recognized by ILTA and my community of legal technology peers for this work," states Coseglia. "ILTA is a peer-focused organization, and I must thank litigation support leaders John Hogan of DLA Piper, James Bekier of BakerHostetler, Adam Lew of Friedman Kaplan and Mike Quartararo of Stroock for their insight into what has made them and those they mentor and manage successful in the space. The contribution of these peers and clients was critical to this composition, and I thank them for their perspective, expertise and eloquence."Award recipients were recognized during the Distinguished Peer Awards ceremony and dinner that took place on Tuesday, August 15.TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com)is a nationally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in two core industry verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity. TRU's vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent in litigation support and information protection have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2016 (#1043) and first place as National Law Journal's 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter. TRU represents thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed hundreds of professionals in permanent positions in the Am Law 200, Fortune 1000, and global consulting firm and service provider communities. TRU also maintains an exclusive global roster of contract e-discovery and cybersecurity talent ready to deploy on premise or remotely within 24 hours.