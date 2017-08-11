News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TRU Staffing Partners CEO Receives 2017 ILTA Publication Award
Coseglia honored for "Outstanding Magazine Article by a Business Partner" for article on moving into management roles
The ILTA Publication Awards celebrate the authors who contribute expertise to ILTA publications. The recipients are chosen by ILTA editorial staff who select outstanding writing and creative achievements during the period of July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017. Six different categories were recognized.
The following criteria were considerations for the editorial team:
- Initial Intake – Did the author deliver an article on deadline and to the specifications discussed. Was the process of working with the author early on one of mutual respect and collaboration?
- Editorial Review – Was the article "pitch-perfect,"
- Final Product – Did the article provide deep value to the readership? Was the content readable and engaging? Did the article complement other content in the final publication?
"I am humbled to be recognized by ILTA and my community of legal technology peers for this work," states Coseglia. "ILTA is a peer-focused organization, and I must thank litigation support leaders John Hogan of DLA Piper, James Bekier of BakerHostetler, Adam Lew of Friedman Kaplan and Mike Quartararo of Stroock for their insight into what has made them and those they mentor and manage successful in the space. The contribution of these peers and clients was critical to this composition, and I thank them for their perspective, expertise and eloquence."
Award recipients were recognized during the Distinguished Peer Awards ceremony and dinner that took place on Tuesday, August 15.
About TRU Staffing Partners
TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com)
Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing for TRU Staffing Partners
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse