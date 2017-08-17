News By Tag
Flor de Caña rum wins highest distinction at the 2017 International Wine and Spirit Competition
Flor de Caña rum is born and aged at the base of Nicaragua's most active volcano, the San Cristobal, whose characteristics contribute in creating a singularly smooth and deliciously balanced rum. Flor de Caña is distilled with 100% renewable energy and is naturally aged in small white oak bourbon barrels without the aid of accelerants, unnatural additives and with zero sugar content.
