Flor de Caña rum wins highest distinction at the 2017 International Wine and Spirit Competition

-- Ultra-premium rum Flor de Caña 12 Years, from Nicaragua, won a "Gold Outstanding Award" during the 2017 edition of the prestigious International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) in London. This distinction by the IWSC, the highest granted at the event, is only given to products with a quality of the highest order.Flor de Caña rum is born and aged at the base of Nicaragua's most active volcano, the San Cristobal, whose characteristics contribute in creating a singularly smooth and deliciously balanced rum. Flor de Caña is distilled with 100% renewable energy and is naturally aged in small white oak bourbon barrels without the aid of accelerants, unnatural additives and with zero sugar content.Flor de Caña (http://www.flordecana.com/), Nicaragua's #1 exported brand, is present in over 40 countries worldwide and is one of the fastest growing premium rum brands in the United States. With more than 125 years and 5 generations of family tradition, Flor de Caña has been recognized as the world's best rum in prestigious international competitions in London, Madrid, San Francisco and Chicago. Flor de Caña, the leading premium rum in Central America, is manufactured and distributed by Compañía Licorera de Nicaragua, S.A. (CLNSA).