French products take centre stage at the Anuga Food Fair

Agrifood is a sector France continues to excel in. The Anuga Food Fair is the occasion to highlight innovations and new product offerings from France. The French stands will bring together representatives exhibiting in every sector at Anuga.
 
 
LONDON, England - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Nearly 200 French companies will be showcasing their latest products and know-how across 7 French stands at this year's Anuga Food Fair (http://www.anuga.com/).

Working with 8 French regions and 2 interprofessional unions, the French stands will bring together representatives exhibiting in every sector represented at the Anuga Food Fair. Once again, this highlights the diversity of French product offerings.

Yes, chef!

French products will be promoted at cooking workshops led by chef Charles Soussin taking place over the duration of the fair in Hall 10.2.  These workshops will highlight some of France's regional specialities and allow international buyers to taste French recipes.

Aimed at expanding already impressive exports

Thanks to French producers' expertise, technological skills and capacity for innovation, France's agrifood sector is recognised internationally and ranks at the forefront of European exporters.

In 2016, France was the 3rd largest supplier of food products to the UK with a 9.3% share of the market. In the past 5 years, exports of French gourmet products have increased by 36.8%.

This is a sector in which France excels, with bakery products and pastries being of particularly note, since they account for 27% of agrifood exports. Strong growth has also been recorded for biscuits and frozen pastries.

Business is looking positive for the dairy industry as global demand for cheese has increased this year, particularly in major export markets. In the UK, French companies remain a reference in the gourmet product sector thanks to their focus on innovation and convenience.

Wider ranges, wider customer reach

While the French companies exhibiting at Anuga have a high-end brand image for quality and prestige, some are showcasing more affordable ranges in order to expand the markets for French products both inside Europe and in the wider world.

Find the French stands in the following halls:

·         Bakery wares and pastries:  2.2

·         Frozen products:  4.2

·         Fresh products:  5.1

·         Gourmet products: 10.2

·         Dairy products:  10.1

·         Meat products (fresh): 9.1

·         Beverages: 8.1

Conscious of the food fair's importance, a platform presenting all the French exhibitors, their innovative products, fresh ideas and exact locations may be found at http://events-export.businessfrance.fr/anugafrenchpavilio...

For more information, please contact:
Business FranceUK
Catherine Ryall
020 7024 3613 / catherine.ryall@businessfrance.fr

Contact
Business France UK (French embassy in the UK)
Catherine Ryall, Press Officer
***@businessfrance.fr
