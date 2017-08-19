News By Tag
Dr. Crystal Porter, CEO of Mane Insights Takes Part as Panelist at W.I.S.E Convo Event Today
America's #1 Hair Scientist, Dr. Crystal Porter, CEO of Mane Insights will serve as expert panelist, at the W.I.S.E Convo event this Saturday afternoon on 8/19/17 from 1:00p - 3:00p (ET) in Atlanta, GA.
W.I.S.E. TALK
"Impacting Cosmetics"
HOSTED BY: Black Women of STEAM
WHAT: Conversations to inspire and support young women interested in cosmetic science.
WHEN: Saturday 8.19.2017, 1p - 3p EST
WHERE: Georgia Tech Student Center, Piedmont Room (Atlanta, GA)
PRICE TO ATTEND: FREE (REFRESHMENTS/
REGISTRATION is available online at:http://wiseconvo.com
About Dr. Crystal {America's #1 Hair Scientist} > > >
Dr. Crystal Porter founded Mane Insights, LLC to scientifically research the specific needs of curly ethnic hair. For over 17 years, she has been providing knowledge about hair to individuals, professionals and industry leaders. Dr. Crystal spent the majority of her career at L'Oréal, USA. There she managed the Physics Laboratory and Consumer Insights teams, studying the biophysical characteristics of hair and pigmented skin within different ethnic groups. This allowed her and her researchers to understand behaviors that are related to consumers' experiences.
After studying hair of people from all over the world, she learned that there was very limited information on the hair of people of African origin. Dr. Crystal feels the state of Black women's hair is at an all-time low as a result of a myriad of misinformation held by seemingly well-qualified, trusted experts. Incensed by the status quo, Dr. Crystal left L'Oréal, USA armed with a more than a decade of expertise. Her aspirations of debunking hair myths and miseducation reached further than corporate confines.
Dr. Crystal has contributed to L'Oréal's global classification of curl in hair and has authored numerous scientific journals, presentations and book chapters on various topics such as hair straightening and ethnic hair. Her hair research on people of African descent has been quoted in leading reference materials within the areas of dermatology and cosmetic science.
Dr. Porter will be available during today's hair panel to answer any personalized questions attendees may have about hair cosmetics, science, health and wellness at the event; especially for select media interviews, press and photo opportunities.
For more information please contact Tracey Bond, Chief Virtual Publicist of record for Dr. Crystal Porter, America's #1 Hair Scientist at http://ManeInsights.com at Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR via "The Desk" email at desk@beneficience.com
