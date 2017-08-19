 
Dr. Crystal Porter, CEO of Mane Insights Takes Part as Panelist at W.I.S.E Convo Event Today

America's #1 Hair Scientist, Dr. Crystal Porter, CEO of Mane Insights will serve as expert panelist, at the W.I.S.E Convo event this Saturday afternoon on 8/19/17 from 1:00p - 3:00p (ET) in Atlanta, GA.
 
 
ATLANTA - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- "It's an honor and privilege to join forces with industry leaders to influence young ladies who have already identified their purpose. May their energy creativity and enthusiasm propel them to use their gifts to assist others in living a more uplifting, confident and beautiful life."- Dr. Crystal Porter, CEO Mane Insights (ManeInsights.com)

W.I.S.E. TALK
"Impacting Cosmetics"

HOSTED BY: Black Women of STEAM

WHAT: Conversations to inspire and support young women interested in cosmetic science.

WHEN: Saturday 8.19.2017, 1p - 3p EST

WHERE: Georgia Tech Student Center, Piedmont Room (Atlanta, GA)
PRICE TO ATTEND: FREE (REFRESHMENTS/LIGHT FOOD WILL BE SERVED)

REGISTRATION is available online at:http://wiseconvo.com

About Dr. Crystal {America's #1 Hair Scientist}  > > >

Dr. Crystal Porter founded Mane Insights, LLC to scientifically research the specific needs of curly ethnic hair. For over 17 years, she has been providing knowledge about hair to individuals, professionals and industry leaders. Dr. Crystal spent the majority of her career at L'Oréal, USA. There she managed the Physics Laboratory and Consumer Insights teams, studying the biophysical characteristics of hair and pigmented skin within different ethnic groups. This allowed her and her researchers to understand behaviors that are related to consumers' experiences.

After studying hair of people from all over the world, she learned that there was very limited information on the hair of people of African origin. Dr. Crystal feels the state of Black women's hair is at an all-time low as a result of a myriad of misinformation held by seemingly well-qualified, trusted experts. Incensed by the status quo, Dr. Crystal left L'Oréal, USA armed with a more than a decade of expertise.  Her aspirations of debunking hair myths and miseducation reached further than corporate confines.

Dr. Crystal has contributed to L'Oréal's global classification of curl in hair and has authored numerous scientific journals, presentations and book chapters on various topics such as hair straightening and ethnic hair. Her hair research on people of African descent has been quoted in leading reference materials within the areas of dermatology and cosmetic science.

Stay connected with Dr. Crystal online:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ManeInsights

Twitter: https://twitter.com/maneinsights

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maneinsights

How The Hair Are You? iHeart Radio Show: https://www.facebook.com/HowTheHairAreYou

Dr. Porter will be available during today's hair panel to answer any personalized questions attendees may have about hair cosmetics, science, health and wellness at the event; especially for select media interviews, press and photo opportunities.

For more information please contact Tracey Bond, Chief Virtual Publicist of record for Dr. Crystal Porter, America's #1 Hair Scientist at http://ManeInsights.com at Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR via "The Desk" email at desk@beneficience.com

Contact
Tracey Bond, Chief Virtual Publicist
Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com
Source:Dr. Crystal Porter, CEO of ManeInsights.com
