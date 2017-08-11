 
Industry News





Dr. Gashinsky of the Holistic Dental Center Introduces Enhanced Healing Technology to His Repertoire

Holistic Dental Center of Millburn NJ has introduced more State-of-the-Art Technology to their ability to help more patients at a higher level than ever before.
 
 
Using your bodies healing capabilites
Using your bodies healing capabilites
 
MILLBURN, N.J. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- So you need an extraction or you've decided to have a metal free Zirconia implant placed.  We now offer a way to enhance healing and minimize discomfort after a surgical procedure.  "You've known for some time that you needed it but you've had concerns.  How uncomfortable will it be? How will it heal? Will my body reject it? Will I get an infection? All this and much more have been going through your mind, but what if I told you that we have a way to increase your body's healing capacity.  What if I told you I can assist your body in healing faster and stronger than ever before after the procedure?  This is true!  Not many doctors offer this technology to their patients and the best part, it's not a chemical, additive or special medication…it comes from your own body!  I'm talking about PRF, Platelet Rich Fibrin" says Dr. Gashinsky.

Platelet Rich Fibrin is a component of your blood.  When we place an implant or we need to extract a tooth, we take a small amount of your own blood immediately before the implant procedure and extract the platelet rich fibrin by putting it in a centrifuge.  Then when the implant is being placed, the implant is coated with your own good cells and more is placed in the area prepared for the implant that will enhance the growth of your bone quicker and stronger with less discomfort. As far as an extraction, your own Platelet Rich Fibrin is placed in the extraction site to speed healing and avoid infections or dry sockets because it acts as an accelerator and a barrier against bacteria and debris.

Benefits of PRF Treatment with Extractions and Zirconia Implants are faster healing, less pain, decreased swelling, accelerated healing of bone to dental implants, improved strength of bone integration to dental implants, decreased  chance of dry socket and cavitations, increased early blood supply to tooth extraction socket, facilitates fast and proper healing of wisdom tooth extraction sites

"So you see, you're body has amazing capabilities!" says Dr. Gashinsky.  What's even better is when it's used when placing Zirconia implants.  Zirconia is a non-metallic implant that is more biocompatible to your body chemistry.  There are a limited number of dentists using this forward thinking technology and even fewer that offer non-metallic Zirconia implants.  Because Dr. Gashinsky is one of the only dentists that offer the dual benefit of PRF and biocompatible Zirconia implants he's the obvious choice for your implant needs.

So whether it's a single extraction, wisdom teeth removal or implant placement, Call us today to schedule your Complimentary Consultation with Dr. Gashinsky and ask about our PRF technology and we'll review all your options. For more information on our services visit http://holisticdentalcenternj.com

Ella Gashinsky
973-379-9080
***@drgdds.com
