Dr. Gashinsky of the Holistic Dental Center Introduces Enhanced Healing Technology to His Repertoire
Holistic Dental Center of Millburn NJ has introduced more State-of-the-Art Technology to their ability to help more patients at a higher level than ever before.
Platelet Rich Fibrin is a component of your blood. When we place an implant or we need to extract a tooth, we take a small amount of your own blood immediately before the implant procedure and extract the platelet rich fibrin by putting it in a centrifuge. Then when the implant is being placed, the implant is coated with your own good cells and more is placed in the area prepared for the implant that will enhance the growth of your bone quicker and stronger with less discomfort. As far as an extraction, your own Platelet Rich Fibrin is placed in the extraction site to speed healing and avoid infections or dry sockets because it acts as an accelerator and a barrier against bacteria and debris.
Benefits of PRF Treatment with Extractions and Zirconia Implants are faster healing, less pain, decreased swelling, accelerated healing of bone to dental implants, improved strength of bone integration to dental implants, decreased chance of dry socket and cavitations, increased early blood supply to tooth extraction socket, facilitates fast and proper healing of wisdom tooth extraction sites
"So you see, you're body has amazing capabilities!"
So whether it's a single extraction, wisdom teeth removal or implant placement, Call us today to schedule your Complimentary Consultation with Dr. Gashinsky and ask about our PRF technology and we'll review all your options.
Ella Gashinsky
973-379-9080
***@drgdds.com
