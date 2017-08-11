News By Tag
Simexa introducing a new category of outdoor furniture
In October 2016, the hospitality outdoor furniture supplier introduced, for the first time in the region, Maiori's solar lights during the Hotel Show in Dubai. This participation was seen as a success for Simexa given that visitors were impressed by this new technology. After a few months and a couple of participations in events focusing on La Lampe collections, Maiori became well-known, fashionable and beloved in hospitality businesses. According to Simexa's managing partner, Mr. Naoufal Kahwaji: "Few months after introducing Maiori's solar lights, they are now conquering the nights of several hotels, coffee shops and restaurants in the region."
In fact, the hospitality outdoor furniture company recently completed several outdoor solar lighting projects in Lebanon and UAE. Among them are: Tresor, Lighthouse, and Chez Charles in Dubai, and Madame Bleu in Beirut. Following the completion of these projects, Mr. Kahwaji commented: "We are proud to have worked with these 4 well-known businesses to bring in a chic lifestyle.
The success of Maiori's solar lights pushed Simexa to introduce the French brand's other product category: outdoor furniture. These outdoor living collections were spotted, for the first time in the region, during the Downtown Design show alongside the solar lights (https://simexa.com/
In general, Maiori's patio furniture collections are known for providing chic and comfortable outdoor living areas. According to Mr. Kahwaji: "Hotels, restaurants and resorts can benefit from a wide variety of colors and materials to create a one-of-a-kind outdoor living space." From the recyclable straw-like composite (NovosierTM)
Mr. Kahwaji concludes by declaring their pride of being Maiori's representors in the region, especially with the great success received so far. Finally, he would like to thank all those who made this collaboration lucrative.
