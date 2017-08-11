 
News By Tag
* Solar Lights
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai Media City
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211


Simexa introducing a new category of outdoor furniture

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Solar Lights

Industry:
Furniture

Location:
Dubai Media City - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
Companies

DUBAI MEDIA CITY, UAE - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- After the fascinating success of solar lights in the Middle East region, Simexa, the hospitality outdoor furniture company and supplier, introduces a new product range presented by Maiori: the outdoor furniture. This new product category has been added to the wide range of garden furniture collections Simexa provides.

In October 2016, the hospitality outdoor furniture supplier introduced, for the first time in the region, Maiori's solar lights during the Hotel Show in Dubai. This participation was seen as a success for Simexa given that visitors were impressed by this new technology. After a few months and a couple of participations in events focusing on La Lampe collections, Maiori became well-known, fashionable and beloved in hospitality businesses. According to Simexa's managing partner, Mr. Naoufal Kahwaji: "Few months after introducing Maiori's solar lights, they are now conquering the nights of several hotels, coffee shops and restaurants in the region."

In fact, the hospitality outdoor furniture company recently completed several outdoor solar lighting projects in Lebanon and UAE. Among them are: Tresor, Lighthouse, and Chez Charles in Dubai, and Madame Bleu in Beirut. Following the completion of these projects, Mr. Kahwaji commented: "We are proud to have worked with these 4 well-known businesses to bring in a chic lifestyle.

The success of Maiori's solar lights pushed Simexa to introduce the French brand's other product category: outdoor furniture. These outdoor living collections were spotted, for the first time in the region, during the Downtown Design show alongside the solar lights (https://simexa.com/blog/simexa-participated-dubai-downtow...), and also received great attention from visitors and designers. The collections that captivated visitors were the Stipa, Vega and AT800 cafe and restaurants chairs and tables. Another collection that also made a noticeable appearance is the Classique living and dining sets. It is a combination of old Versailles' castle flair and modern rationality. Chez Charles recently installed this collection in its outdoors to provide a relaxation area for his guests.

In general, Maiori's patio furniture collections are known for providing chic and comfortable outdoor living areas. According to Mr. Kahwaji: "Hotels, restaurants and resorts can benefit from a wide variety of colors and materials to create a one-of-a-kind outdoor living space." From the recyclable straw-like composite (NovosierTM) of Stipa chairs, to the aluminum of A600 chair, passing by loungers and planters, businesses have a wide choice of collections from Maiori's outdoor furniture.

Mr. Kahwaji concludes by declaring their pride of being Maiori's representors in the region, especially with the great success received so far. Finally, he would like to thank all those who made this collaboration lucrative.
End
Source:Simexa
Email:***@eweev.com
Tags:Solar Lights
Industry:Furniture
Location:Dubai Media City - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Skyline Design PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share