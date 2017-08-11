 
Haltech announces the 2nd Annual Halton FUTURES Innovation Summit

 
 
OAKVILLE, Ontario - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Haltech Regional Innovation Centre (http://www.haltech.ca/) is proud to announce the 2017 Halton FUTURES Innovation Summit (http://www.haltonfutures.ca/) which will be held on October 17, 2017 at the Oakville Conference Centre in Oakville, Ontario. The summit is co-presented by Haltech and Halton Region Economic Development (http://www.halton.ca/), and will bring together more than 200 attendees that include technology developers, healthcare innovators, business leaders and investors to discuss technology innovation trends and opportunities that will advance the delivery of smart healthcare and connected communities in Halton region.

Following the success of the inaugural  2016 Halton FUTURES Innovation Summit & Awards, this year's Summit themed "Health.Tech.Connect", will shed light on how emerging technology solutions such as cloud data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), smart medical devices, telemedicine and Internet-of-Things (IoT) wearable accessories are transforming the delivery of healthcare services from the hospital clinic to community-based care, to enhance the patient experience and community wellness.

The summit program will feature several keynote talks by leaders in tech innovation, business media, and emerging tech startups from Halton region and Greater Toronto Area, as well as a CEO panel discussion with healthcare executives. The event will also feature an exhibitor showcase, and five Startup Spotlight pitches to highlight some local rising stars who are commercializing smart technologies for healthcare and other markets.

"We're very excited to host the 2nd annual Halton FUTURES Innovation Summit. It is an opportunity to engage with our local community and raise awareness about some forward-looking technologies that will transform the patient experience in healthcare, leading to better health & wellness outcomes," says Rina Carlini, President & CEO of Haltech. "Many of the innovative technology solutions that will be presented at the summit are being commercialized by companies operating in or around Halton region such as Microsoft (https://www.microsoft.com/en-ca/), Javelin (http://www.javelin-tech.com/main/index.html), Cloud DX (https://www.clouddx.com/#/), IBM Healthcare (https://www-935.ibm.com/industries/ca-en/healthcare/), Sheridan College (https://www.sheridancollege.ca/) and others. These transformative technologies are implemented in other industry sectors such as industrial manufacturing, IT, and entertainment as well as healthcare."

Early-bird tickets are available at 20% off for a limited time, while tickets for regular single admission, student attendees and corporate tables of 8 delegates can be purchased up to the day of the event. For information about the sponsorship & exhibitor packages available, and updates on the Summit program, visit www.haltonfutures.ca and reserve your seats soon.

About Haltech

Haltech is at the nexus of Halton Region's innovation ecosystem, working with technology companies to accelerate innovation for business growth. As a member of the Ontario Network of Entrepreneurs (http://www.onebusiness.ca/) (ONE) since 2012, Haltech has assisted over 700 tech entrepreneurs and corporations with business innovation advising and services, to develop and transform good ideas and product innovations into well positioned, growing ventures. Haltech is a non-profit organization supported by the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development & Growth, the Ministry of Research, Innovation & Science, the MaRS Business Acceleration Program (https://www.marsdd.com/bap/), and contributions from corporate sponsors and community members.

For more information, visit www.haltech.ca.

Click to Share