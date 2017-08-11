News By Tag
Haltech announces the 2nd Annual Halton FUTURES Innovation Summit
Following the success of the inaugural 2016 Halton FUTURES Innovation Summit & Awards, this year's Summit themed "Health.Tech.Connect"
The summit program will feature several keynote talks by leaders in tech innovation, business media, and emerging tech startups from Halton region and Greater Toronto Area, as well as a CEO panel discussion with healthcare executives. The event will also feature an exhibitor showcase, and five Startup Spotlight pitches to highlight some local rising stars who are commercializing smart technologies for healthcare and other markets.
"We're very excited to host the 2nd annual Halton FUTURES Innovation Summit. It is an opportunity to engage with our local community and raise awareness about some forward-looking technologies that will transform the patient experience in healthcare, leading to better health & wellness outcomes," says Rina Carlini, President & CEO of Haltech. "Many of the innovative technology solutions that will be presented at the summit are being commercialized by companies operating in or around Halton region such as Microsoft (https://www.microsoft.com/
Early-bird tickets are available at 20% off for a limited time, while tickets for regular single admission, student attendees and corporate tables of 8 delegates can be purchased up to the day of the event. For information about the sponsorship & exhibitor packages available, and updates on the Summit program, visit www.haltonfutures.ca and reserve your seats soon.
About Haltech
Haltech is at the nexus of Halton Region's innovation ecosystem, working with technology companies to accelerate innovation for business growth. As a member of the Ontario Network of Entrepreneurs (http://www.onebusiness.ca/)
For more information, visit www.haltech.ca.
Media Contact
Haltech Marketing & Communications
communications@
